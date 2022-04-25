North Dakota coronavirus news, April 25: Mobile food pantry making stops

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food assistance, outdoor learning and more.

Mobile food pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will make stops in southern North Dakota this week.

Food through the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is available at no cost to those in need. Scheduled stops are:

Wednesday

Cannon Ball, Red Gym parking lot, Weasel Street, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Solen, Solen Fire Station, 300 Leach St., 12 p.m. until gone

Selfridge, 110 First Ave. N., 2:30-4 p.m.

Porcupine, 4:30-6 p.m.

Fort Yates, Wite Building, 181 Agency Ave., 3-4:30 p.m.

Thursday

Carrington, Dakota Central, 630 Fifth St. N., 10-11 a.m.

Linton, St. Anthony Catholic Church, 619 Broadway N., 1-2 p.m.

Steele, Senior Center, 202 First Ave. NW, 3-4:30 p.m.

Outdoor education

State officials have announced an effort to enhance and support outdoor learning opportunities for all North Dakota students, whether they attend public or private schools or are homeschooled.

The state departments of Parks & Recreation and Public Instruction are partnering on the effort that's funded through $600,000 in American Rescue Plan coronavirus aid. The effort aims to enhance learning recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership provides funding and support for field days and field trips; funding assistance for program fees and transportation to state parks; and an expansion of the online "Campfire Series" educational videos.

For more information, go to https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/education-interpretation.

Local foods aid

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $130 million in supplemental American Rescue Plan Act funding for the Local Agriculture Market Program. It's divided into $65 million each for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

The program's goal is to promote competition and boost markets for local and regional food producers by bolstering opportunities to sell to institutions such as universities, hospitals, and settings operated by local, tribal, and state governments.

In fiscal year 2022, the program known as LAMP will receive a total of $97 million in competitive grant funding, with $32 million in 2018 Farm Bill money included.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3HvsCKk.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.