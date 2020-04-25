North Dakota coronavirus news, April 25: Federal jury trials remain postponed

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: federal trials, ag guidance, broadway musicals and more.
Federal jury trials
The postponing of jury trials in federal courts in North Dakota has been extended.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter Welte has amended an earlier order to include all trials scheduled between March 16 and May 31. The initial order had an end date of April 10, which was later extended to May 1.
Grand jury proceedings and in-person hearings except those before magistrate judges also are suspended through the end of May. Welte earlier authorized the use of video and telephone conferencing.
Ag business guidance
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has issued guidance to help ag-related businesses ensure a continuing food supply while maintaining a healthy workforce.
“Ag-related businesses are critical and essential to providing for our most basic needs," he said. "I encourage producers to take the proper precautions and mitigate risk to ensure their operations continue to run smoothly.”
The guidance includes best practices to protect against COVID-19 and recommendations for farmers markets; farm deliveries; dairies; processing, manufacturing, agribusiness and agricultural operations; and continuity of business plans. It can be found at: www.nd.gov/ndda/covid-19-guidance-agriculture.
Documenting the crisis
The State Historical Society of North Dakota is asking the public to help document the COVID-19 crisis by donating digital stories, personal reflections, photos and home videos to the state agency, which will preserve them for future generations.
“The COVID-19 crisis will be talked about and researched by many generations to come," said Kim Jondahl, director of the agency's Audience Engagement and Museum Division. "As the repository of our state’s history, we're inviting individuals to help document this event and share personal stories of how this is affecting them, their families, and their work, health, education and significant life events.”
More information can be found at statemuseum.nd.gov/share-your-story.
After the State Historical Society reopens and it is safe to do so, the staff also will collect objects, papers, homemade masks, business signs and other materials relevant to the crisis.
“Some of the most commonly researched areas of our state archives and collections are the personal letters, diaries, photos, films and artifacts from the past that speak volumes about the courage, fear, and community support that people experienced during challenging situations,” Jondahl said. “This opportunity to add to North Dakota’s current story will help give future historians and students clues about how we coped, how we communicated, and even how we memed.”
Broadway musicals canceled
Two Broadway musicals scheduled at the Bismarck Event Center have been canceled.
The performance of “Beautiful -- The Carole King Musical” set for Tuesday, and “Chicago The Musical” that had been rescheduled for June 7 have been called off due to tour routing issues amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tickets bought from Etix will be automatically refunded within 30 business days. People who purchased tickets from a third-party platform will need to contact that ticketing outlet.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 803 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 74 in Burleigh County and 24 in Morton County. There have been 310 recoveries and 16 deaths. A total of 70 people have been hospitalized; 17 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 19,350 tests, with 18,547 coming back negative.
