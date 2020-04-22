North Dakota coronavirus news, April 23: More aid coming from feds

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Federal aid, Medicaid webinar and more.
Federal education aid
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded $33.3 million to the state of North Dakota to help address the learning needs of K-12 students during the coronavirus pandemic.
The money is through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
“Our students and educators have been severely impacted by the pandemic and have had to work to overcome unexpected challenges,” Hoeven said. “Today’s funds will provide state and local educational agencies with the necessary flexibility to help address the needs of their students.”
Local education leaders can determine how best to use the money the receive, whether it’s for immediate distance learning or for planning for next year, according to Cramer.
Federal aid for state, tribes
North Dakota and American Indian tribes in the state are getting a total of nearly $9.7 million through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to aid in coronavirus response efforts.
The money is through the federal CARES Act and the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
About $4.6 million is going to the state and about $5.1 million to tribes, he said.
The new funding is for expanding testing, contact tracing and containment.
Early degrees conferred
The University of Mary has conferred early degrees for 12 senior respiratory therapy students, so they can help fill the demand for health care workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
“The desire for early degree conferral largely originated from the students, who, after they could no longer complete clinical hours, desired a way to help, to do something in this fight,” said Dr. Chris Sperle, director and chairman of the Bismarck school’s respiratory therapy program.
The degrees were conferred on April 14. Vibra Hospital in Fargo hired Hazelton native Kendra Grossman just four days later.
“I am spending my days working to liberate patients from their long-term use of ventilators, trachs and other respiratory measures that were needed in order to keep them alive,” she said.
Medicaid webinar set
North Dakota Medicaid is hosting a webinar from 1-2 p.m. Central time on Friday to provide an update to providers, partners and other stakeholders on its response to the pandemic and to answer any Medicaid-related questions pertaining to medical services and COVID-19.
The webinar will be available through Microsoft Teams at https://bit.ly/2VuRo8B or by phone at 701-328-0950, conference ID code 429118138#. People can join from any computer or mobile device. The webinar will be recorded and available for later viewing on the department’s website at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/program-policy.html.
People with disabilities who need accommodations, including auxiliary aids to participate, can contact Stacey Koehly at 701-328-4807, toll-free 800-755-2604, 711 (TTY) or skoehly@nd.gov.
This is the fourth webinar hosted by North Dakota Medicaid on its response to COVID-19.
For more information on the North Dakota Department of Human Services response to the pandemic, go to www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid19/index.html.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 709 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 67 in Burleigh County and 23 in Morton County. There have been 269 recoveries and 15 deaths. A total of 65 people have been hospitalized; 18 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 16,330 tests, with 15,621 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.