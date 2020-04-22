North Dakota coronavirus news, April 22: ND Community Foundation awards grants

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Community Foundation grants, higher ed and more.
Community Foundation grants
The North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded nearly $250,000 in its first round of COVID-19 response grants.
The money through the foundation’s COVID-19 Community & Nonprofit Response Fund is going to 54 organizations across the state working to improve the quality of life for residents.
“We are very thankful to The Barry Foundation and the many donors across our state that contributed to our COVID-19 Response Fund so we could get money to these North Dakota nonprofits that are providing essential services during this crisis,” Foundation President and CEO Kevin Dvorak said.
Groups in the Bismarck area getting money include Missouri Slope Areawide United Way, Abused Adult Resource Center, Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe, Youthworks, Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center Foundation, Bridging the Dental Gap, TR 4 Heart and Soul, Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center, Missouri Valley Family YMCA, High Plains Fair Housing and Great Plains Food Bank-Bismarck.
The North Dakota Community Foundation promotes charitable giving and philanthropy. The nonprofit administers more than 700 charitable funds, including 67 community foundations, more than 150 scholarship funds and many donor-advised funds in the state.
Aid for higher ed
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded the second half of payments to higher education institutions through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package, including a total of more than $11.2 million to 18 colleges and universities in North Dakota.
U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., announced the funding for information technology capacity and programs that support remote learning.
The first round of payments was for direct emergency cash grants to college students. North Dakota schools got about the same amount.
In the second round, the University of Mary is getting $768,000, Bismarck State College $457,000, Dickinson State University $320,000, Sitting Bull College in Fort Yates $187,500 and Williston State College $169,400. The amounts are similar to the first round.
Mandan gift certificates
The Mandan Progress Organization is teaming up with the city to conduct a series of online flash sales of business gift cards and certificates, to help out businesses during the pandemic.
All Mandan businesses will be eligible to participate. The public will be invited to purchase discounted gift cards -- sold for $20 but worth $30 -- with a limit of five per customer per sale.
Participating businesses will cover $5 of the difference, with the city covering the rest. City commissioners approved the $2,740 outlay on Tuesday.
The MPO is planning a series of four flash sales in upcoming weeks.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 679 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 65 in Burleigh County and 23 in Morton County. There have been 229 recoveries and 14 deaths. A total of 62 people have been hospitalized; 23 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 15,589 tests, with 14,910 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
