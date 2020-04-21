North Dakota coronavirus news, April 21: Long-term care ombudsmen available

Long-term care ombudsmen
Long-term care facility residents and their family members who have health, safety or other concerns are being encouraged to reach out to the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.
Program staff advocate on behalf of long-term care residents and work with residents, families, facilities and state health officials to resolve issues.
“Facilities are busy. They are working hard to care for people, and the ombudsman program can help families process the fears and emotions related to COVID-19 and related restrictions and facilitate communication with facilities,” said State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Karla Backman, who works in Human Services’ Aging Services Division.
Backman and six local ombudsmen based in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Fargo and Minot serve the entire state. Because of COVID-19-related visitor restrictions, they are not visiting facilities in person but are available by phone and other technology.
They can be reached at dhsagingombud@nd.gov or by calling the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Link toll-free at 855-462-5465, selecting option 3, and asking for the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program.
More information is available at: www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/ombudsman.html.
Talking to children
North Dakota’s Behavioral Health Division has posted age-specific guidance to help parents talk to their children when a family member tests positive for COVID-19.
The pandemic has impacted children in a lot of ways, including disrupting time with friends and grandparents and changing their routines, Gov. Doug Burgum said during his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday.
“Specifically, one of the fears that we know that children have is the anxiety over the unknown, or specifically the anxiety of themselves getting sick, or fear of a loved one getting sick,” the governor said.
The guidance can be found at: http://www.parentslead.org/COVID-19.
Development Fund payments
The North Dakota Development Fund Board recently voted to continue suspending all payments for both principal and interest on all Development Fund loans.
The initial move in March was put in place for 30 days. The extension is for an additional 60 days, effective April 16, according to the state Department of Commerce.
The Development Fund offers financing options for new or expanding primary sector businesses in North Dakota.
During the extension period, regular loan payments will not be due, and interest will not accrue. The extension will not affect the maturity date of the loan.
“As we continue to navigate through this current pandemic, we are committed to ensuring the NDDF program remains adaptable in meeting the needs of North Dakota businesses,” said Josh Teigen, head of investments and innovation at Commerce.
Tigirlily virtual concert
North Dakota-native music duo Tigirlily will hold a virtual concert on Facebook Live to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.
The concert at 7 p.m. Thursday will be available on the Tigirlily and Great Plains Food Bank Facebook pages. The duo will take song requests and interact with the audience in comments, and viewers can submit donations to the food bank.
Previous concerts have featured Blind Joe, Kat Perkins and 32 Below, all of whom have North Dakota roots. The concerts so far have raised $3,200.
Great Plains Food Bank is North Dakota’s only food bank. The not-for-profit organization distributes millions of pounds of food each year to hunger-relief efforts in 99 communities across North Dakota and into eastern Minnesota. About half of those communities are in the western two-thirds of North Dakota.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 644 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 63 in Burleigh County and 23 in Morton County. There have been 214 recoveries and 13 deaths. A total of 54 people have been hospitalized; 17 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 14,987 tests, with 14,343 coming back negative.
