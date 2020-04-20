North Dakota coronavirus news, April 20: Reservation schools getting Chromebooks

Chromebooks for schools
Indigenized Energy and other nonprofits are teaming up to bring more than 500 Chromebook computers to schools on the North Dakota side of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.
The goal is to help with distance learning put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to nonprofit Executive Director Cody Two Bears. The first batch of Chromebooks is to be distributed this week.
Indigenized Energy works to develop a non-fossil fuel industry on the reservation. Other groups involved in the computer effort are Noah's Arc Foundation, Rockstad Foundation and Stable Road Foundation. There were two additional donors who wish to remain anonymous.
"Our mission is to lead the way in using our cultural values and ways of life to strengthen our sovereignty by empowering our indigenous membership and youth by giving them the tools and knowledge by executing and operating training and wellness projects on the reservation,” Two Bears said. “And what better way to do that than give them the tools and technology needed to learn from home during this COVID-19 (outbreak) that has closed the schools all over the country and are transitioning to online learning?"
Feds warn about scams
Federal authorities, including North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley, are warning about scammers looking to steal personal information and money through the cover of economic impact payments, or stimulus checks, sent to taxpayers.
In a joint statement Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of North Dakota and the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations’ St. Louis Field Office urged the public to follow guidance to prevent fraud, such as hanging up on callers and deleting messages asking to verify personal information.
The IRS will not call about payment details. Go only to IRS.gov for official information.
“The global pandemic has created opportunities for fraudulent schemes that attempt to pray on uncertainty,” Wrigley said. “But this much is certain: law enforcement remains committed to public safety and we need the public to partner with us by following the simple IRS guidance for protecting privacy and guarding against fraud.”
North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem also has warned about pandemic scams related to charities, medical equipment, treatments and stimulus checks.
Insurance license testing
Remotely proctored license exams are available for people who want to sell insurance in North Dakota.
State Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said Monday the online testing “is especially important during times of social distancing, and will also better serve our rural population.”
The testing provider is Prometric. Exams must be scheduled by calling 800-896-2272. Those who take a test must still provide their fingerprints at a physical location for a background check.
More information is at insurance.nd.gov/producers.
Changes to WIC
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted changes in the Special Supplement Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC.
The federal Agriculture Department is allowing North Dakota WIC to offer services remotely, including conducting appointments and applications over the phone.
The federal government also is allowing substitutions for some hard-to-find WIC-approved foods such as milk, eggs and bread.
“WIC staff are working hard to ensure that mothers and young children have access to healthy foods, breastfeeding support, and accurate information during this public health emergency,” said Colleen Pearce, director of the North Dakota WIC Program.
More information can be found on the North Dakota WIC website at: www.health.nd.gov/prevention/wic.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 63 in Burleigh County and 22 in Morton County. There have been 189 recoveries and 13 deaths. A total of 53 people have been hospitalized; 17 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 14,747 tests, with 14,120 coming back negative.
