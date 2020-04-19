North Dakota coronavirus news, April 19: Federal farm aid increases

Federal farm aid
Farmers and ranchers are getting more federal aid to help them through the coronavirus pandemic, according to U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced a $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program that includes $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers and $3 billion in purchases of agriculture products, including meat, dairy and produce.
USDA expects to begin sign-up for the new program in early May and to get payments out to producers by the end of May or early June.
During the coronavirus pandemic, “The American food supply chain had to adapt, and it remains safe, secure, and strong, and we all know that starts with America’s farmers and ranchers,” Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “This program will not only provide immediate relief for our farmers and ranchers, but it will also allow for the purchase and distribution of our agricultural abundance to help our fellow Americans in need.”
More information can be found at: https://www.usda.gov/coronavirus.
Community Impact Survey
North Dakota’s Department of Commerce is encouraging all state residents to participate in the North Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact Survey.
The survey led by Commerce’s Main Street Initiative team in partnership with other state agencies aims to gather input that will help structure future programs and outreach.
Survey participants are asked to provide experiences since March 13, when Gov. Doug Burgum declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“By understanding exactly how this pandemic is impacting individuals and households in communities around North Dakota, Commerce and partner agencies will be able to effectively leverage assets, resources and programs to support North Dakotans during this challenging time,” Deputy Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said.
The survey can be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NDCOVIDCommunityImpact.
Commerce plans to reopen a business survey in a few weeks.
Essential ag workers
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is providing letters to agriculture businesses deemed critical and essential, for verification purposes.
“We have heard of some issues from those traveling in adjacent states that were stopped and asked what their business was,” Goehring said. “We want to ensure that those who provide products or services to agriculture are not being disrupted. Employees in these industries may carry this letter in the event they are stopped and asked.”
A full list of essential agribusinesses can be found at the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency website at: https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce.
Those wanting a letter authenticating a business as critical and essential can call the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-328-2231 or go to: www.nd.gov/ndda/criticalessentialrequest.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 585 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 63 in Burleigh County and 22 in Morton County. There have been 189 recoveries and 10 deaths. A total of 51 people have been hospitalized; 15 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 13,630 tests, with 13,045 coming back negative.
