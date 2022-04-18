North Dakota coronavirus news, April 18: Professor plans pandemic lecture

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: pandemic lecture, camp grants and more.

Pandemic lecture

The director of North Dakota State University's Center for Immunization Research & Education will give a lecture Tuesday on how the accomplishments of vaccines are threatened by health misinformation and a rising tide of vaccine hesitancy.

Professor Paul Carson will present “Two Years on a Pandemic Frontline: Lessons Learned and Reflections for the Academy,” at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Union Anishinaabe Theater on the Fargo campus and through Zoom.

Carson will explore the historical and psychological roots of vaccine hesitancy, and discuss how the NDSU center has worked to address the problem.

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 65.4% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 58.9%. Neither rate increased over the week. The national averages are 75.8% and 70%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.8%, compared to 47% nationally.

Carson during the pandemic has been a regular consultant to the state Health Department and has served on Gov. Doug Burgum’s task force to address the pandemic response in North Dakota. On Tuesday he also will reflect on lessons learned in public health from the pandemic.

Camp grants

North Dakota schools and other groups can apply for up to $20,000 in grant assistance to offer academic camps for students during the summer.

The camps will offer academic programs for students, including those who may need to make up instruction they lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

Organizations eligible for an Academic Summer Learning Experience grant are school districts, community groups, city and county agencies, and for-profit and nonprofit organizations. Groups may submit joint applications.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29. They may be emailed to dpischoolapproval@nd.gov or mailed to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND 58505-0440.

For more information, go to https://bit.ly/3x9t0wv. Questions can be emailed to dpischoolapproval@nd.gov, or call program administrator Arlene Wolf at 701-328-2295.

Testing and vaccines

A comprehensive list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq.

Guidance and resources for businesses are at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus.