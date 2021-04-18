North Dakota coronavirus news, April 18: Mobile Food Pantry making stops

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food aid, traveler optimism and free testing.

Mobile Food Pantry

Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will be in the communities of Steele, Linton and Lincoln this week as part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. The food is available at no cost to those in need.

The Mobile Food Pantry on Wednesday will stop in Linton at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church (619 N. Broadway St.) from 1-2:30 p.m., and in Steele outside the Kidder County Food Pantry (202 1st Ave. NW) from 3-4:30 p.m. On Thursday, it will stop in Lincoln next to the PLC Coffee Kiosk at Peace Lutheran Church (3310 66th St. SE) from 2-3 p.m. The Linton distribution will be hosted by the Emmons County Food Pantry.

“Many of our clients live in rural areas, and we understand the importance of making fresh and nutritious food readily available,” said Rachel Monge, regional service manager for Great Plains Food Bank. “Our Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of food directly into these communities and gives them a convenient opportunity to get the food they need."