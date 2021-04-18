North Dakota coronavirus news, April 18: Mobile Food Pantry making stops

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food aid, traveler optimism and free testing.
Mobile Food Pantry
Trucks carrying fresh vegetables, bakery items and boxed goods will be in the communities of Steele, Linton and Lincoln this week as part of the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry. The food is available at no cost to those in need.
The Mobile Food Pantry on Wednesday will stop in Linton at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church (619 N. Broadway St.) from 1-2:30 p.m., and in Steele outside the Kidder County Food Pantry (202 1st Ave. NW) from 3-4:30 p.m. On Thursday, it will stop in Lincoln next to the PLC Coffee Kiosk at Peace Lutheran Church (3310 66th St. SE) from 2-3 p.m. The Linton distribution will be hosted by the Emmons County Food Pantry.
“Many of our clients live in rural areas, and we understand the importance of making fresh and nutritious food readily available,” said Rachel Monge, regional service manager for Great Plains Food Bank. “Our Mobile Food Pantry brings trucks full of food directly into these communities and gives them a convenient opportunity to get the food they need."
A complete list of Mobile Food Pantry stops can be found at https://www.greatplainsfoodbank.org/get_help/mobile_pantries.html.
Traveler optimism
Traveler confidence is growing in the state as COVID-19 vaccinations become more readily available, according to AAA.
More than half of 5,000 respondents to a mid-March survey said they are comfortable taking a trip; the 56% figure is up 6 percentage points from a January survey.
North Dakotans cite increased safety measures and less fear of the virus as the top two reasons they feel comfortable traveling now. One-fourth of respondents based their confidence on having been vaccinated.
“After a full year in a global pandemic, there is tremendous pent-up demand for travel,” AAA spokesman Gene LaDoucer said.
Public testing
Free public COVID-19 testing is available in the region. What follows is not a complete list and is subject to change. A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Monday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.
Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.
People in Emmons County who are showing symptoms should call the Linton Medical Center for testing, at 701-254-4531, or their doctor.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.