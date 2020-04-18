North Dakota coronavirus news, April 18: Bobcat to restart production

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Bobcat to reopen, Mid Dakota Clinic requires masks and more.
Bobcat to resume production
After a two-week closure, full production will resume Monday at Doosan Bobcat facilities in Bismarck, Gwinner and Wahpeton.
The construction equipment manufacturer "continues to operate in the face of COVID-19 because our business is identified by federal and state governments as essential for critical infrastructure and energy production needs," it said in a statement.
"Our efforts to keep our manufacturing facilities operational are key to ensure we can support dealers and customers whose work and services are critical to the well-being of our nation," the company said.
The manufacturer had temporarily closed its facilities and furloughed employees, affecting 660 workers in Bismarck, due to "uncertain business conditions and supply chain disruptions, as well as continuing preventative measures to protect employees and communities," a spokeswoman said earlier this month.
As the company resumes operations, it's imposing a number of measures "to meet or exceed" federal guidelines in an effort to keep workers healthy. They include providing employees with personal protective equipment such as face masks and gloves, as well as face shields in certain production areas. The company said it has adjusted shift start-up meetings, added floor markings and will leave doors open during shift changes to minimize contact.
Doosan Bobcat is providing hand sanitizer in common areas and limiting visitors. It said it's working with employees who may be at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The company said it's requiring employees who are ill or have COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.
The manufacturer also operates facilities in several other states. Its operations in Litchfield, Minn., will resume full production Monday as well. The company's Statesville, N.C., facility will restart only some aspects of production. Its Johnson Creek, Wis., facility will resume production at a yet-to-be-determined date in based on essential business directives and the state's mandates, the company said.
Mid Dakota Clinic requires masks
Mid Dakota Clinic is requiring that staff and patients at all its clinics to wear a mask throughout their appointments.
If patients do not own a mask, they will be provided one, Mid Dakota said in a press release.
All Mid Dakota locations are open. Many businesses and individuals have provided essential supplies and personal protective equipment to the clinics, CEO Marvin Lein said.
"Please know that we are humbled by every gesture of support, big or small," he said.
People with questions about donating supplies can call 701-712-4015 or email rosemarie.kuntz@middaktotaclinic.com.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 528 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 61 in Burleigh County and 21 in Morton County. There have been 183 recoveries and nine deaths. A total of 47 people have been hospitalized; 13 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 12,963 tests, with 12,435 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
