North Dakota coronavirus news, April 17: Dickinson State University to honor grads with 'reverse parade'

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Modified commencement, behavioral health grants and more.
Dickinson State to honor grads
Dickinson State University on Friday announced its 2020 spring commencement “reverse parade.”
Spring graduates and their families are invited to wear their graduation regalia or school apparel and park in the loop on Campus Drive, starting at 12:30 p.m. May 16.
The university asks participants to adhere to social distancing guidelines and leave every other parking space empty to maintain at least 6 feet between vehicles.
At 1 p.m., campus members and Dickinson residents are invited to drive through the loop to wave, honk and cheer in recognition of graduates.
Human Services, Standing Rock receive grants
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has provided more than $2.5 million in Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service Grants to North Dakota’s Department of Human Services and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
The Human Services grant is for $2 million and will provide for crisis intervention services, mental and substance use disorder treatment and recovery services for adults and children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Standing Rock’s grant is for $500,000 and is for mental and substance use disorder services amid the pandemic.
State Library offers resources
Though closed to the public, North Dakota’s State Library in Bismarck is mailing all items to patrons’ homes.
Holds may still be placed on library materials with a State Library card.
The State Library also offers online collections and resources through RB Digital, accessible with a library card at library.nd.gov/onlineresources.html.
Direct questions to statelib@nd.gov or to 1-800-472-2104.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 439 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 57 in Burleigh County and 21 in Morton County. There have been 172 recoveries and nine deaths. A total of 47 people have been hospitalized; 16 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 12,342 tests, with 11,903 coming back negative.
