North Dakota coronavirus news, April 16: Theodore Roosevelt National Park closed through May 9

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: National park closure, Census changes, Job Service grants and more.
National park temporarily closed
Theodore Roosevelt National Park is closed through May 9.
The closure include visitor centers, facilities, trails and campgrounds.
During the closure, park managers will prepare for the summer season with training essential seasonal staff and tending to facility maintenance.
A news release from the park said it does expect to be open and operational by May 9 when seasonal staff are ready for visitors.
“Closing the park was a difficult decision to make during a time when people are seeking recreation and enjoyment in the outdoors,” said Park Superintendent Wendy Ross. “This action will protect the people who work here, live here, visit here, and cherish this place. We look forward to welcoming the public back to their park as we transition to a new normal in the coming months.”
East River Road remains open to local residential traffic.
U.S. Census Bureau shifts schedule
The U.S. Census Bureau is delaying some of its field operations into autumn for the 2020 census due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Update leave, when enumerators drop off invitations to complete the census and update those households’ address, was set from March 15 to April 17, but is now pushed back to June 13 to July 9.
Nonresponse follow-up, when enumerators interview households that haven’t yet responded to census mailings, was scheduled from May 13 to July 31, but has been delayed to Aug. 11 to Oct. 31.
The Census Bureau also has asked Congress to push back the deadlines to provide the 2020 data to the president and to states by four months, into 2021.
The census began in mid-March, when households received initial mailings. Through Monday, about 49% of North Dakota households had responded to the census, which can be done by phone or online at my2020census.gov.
The census is crucial in determining legislative districts and allocating federal funds.
Bismarck has a 60.6% response rate so far. Mandan thus far has a 54.7% response rate, and Dickinson 50.5%.
Job Service receives grants
The U.S. Department of Labor has approved $509,615 to Job Service North Dakota in Disaster Recovery Dislocation Worker Grants.
North Dakota is one of 26 initial recipients of more than $131.2 million of the grants to states.
The grants are for workforce-related effects of the coronavirus pandemic, such as disaster-relief employment.
Within 60 days, grantees must submit a budget and implementation plan for the money to the U.S. Employment and Training Administration.
Supreme Court extends trial suspensions
North Dakota’s Supreme Court on Wednesday extended an order initially suspending civil and criminal jury trials through April 24.
Trials are now suspended through July 1, unless otherwise ordered by the court.
Civil and criminal bench trials and hearings are not suspended; however, presiding judges have discretion until June 1 to continue those proceedings.
The court on Wednesday also adopted an order stating defendants need not be present for pleading guilty or sentencing for any class C felony if the plea is made by a written agreement.
The full orders are accessible at ndcourts.gov.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 393 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 54 in Burleigh County and 21 in Morton County. There have been 163 recoveries and nine deaths. A total of 45 people have been hospitalized; 14 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 11,704 tests, with 11,311 coming back negative.
