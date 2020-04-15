North Dakota coronavirus news, April 15: Bismarck YMCA offers emergency child care

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Emergency child care, grants for nonprofits, temporary worker rule and more.
Y offers emergency child care
The Bismarck YMCA’s Youth Development Center has added spots for emergency child care of infants, toddlers and preschool-age children of health, safety and lifeline workers.
Forty-seven temporary spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Child care hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Costs range from $175 to $205 per week.
To register or inquire, call 701-751-9711.
MDU donates $500,000
The MDU Resources Foundation is donating $500,000 to more than 30 organizations throughout North Dakota to aid their responses to the coronavirus pandemic.
More than $41,000 will go to North Dakota charities. Local recipients include Bismarck Meals on Wheels, Charles Hall Youth Services, Community Action Program, Great Plains Food Bank, Mandan Golden Age Club, Mandan Public Schools, Ministry on the Margins, Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café and The Banquet.
The foundation also is fast-tracking 2020 grant payments previously identified for other support organizations, such as food banks and shelters.
Blues’ Foundation announces grants
The Blue Cross Blue Shield North Dakota Caring Foundation will distribute $150,000 in grants to nonprofits in the state for responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Foundation on Wednesday said $75,000 will go to the eight United Way agencies in North Dakota.
Another $75,000 will go to nonprofits serving homeless individuals, feeding families, providing child care and offering other essential needs.
Organizations can apply for a grant at bcbsnd.com/caring-foundation/apply.
Chain of Lakes recreation open
Camping and boat launching are open at the Chain of Lakes north of Wilton.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation asks individuals to adhere to social distancing in their activities.
Limited maintenance is available for vault toilets. Fishing piers won’t be available until further notice.
All other posted rules and regulations are in effect.
ND state forests open
North Dakota’s state forest lands and campgrounds are open to recreation.
Visitors are asked to adhere to social distancing in their activities.
North Dakota’s state forests are mainly near Bottineau, Lisbon and Pembina.
Feds issue temporary worker rule
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced a temporary rule and new regulations for H-2A workers, who are temporary, agriculture workers from other countries.
The temporary rule allows H-2A employers to hire certain workers already in the U.S. immediately after the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services receive their H-2A petition, but no sooner than the start date listed on the petition. The worker must already be in the U.S. and be in valid H-2A status.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services also has temporarily amended regulations allowing H-2A workers to stay beyond the 3-year maximum. The change is meant to continue the workers’ lawful employment and protect the U.S. food supply chain during the coronavirus pandemic.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 365 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 52 in Burleigh County and 21 in Morton County. There have been 142 recoveries and nine deaths. A total of 44 people have been hospitalized; 13 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 11,317 tests, with 10,952 coming back negative.
