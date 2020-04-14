North Dakota coronavirus news, April 14: State parks remain open but with restrictions

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: State parks, airport aid, pandemic webinars and more.
State parks remain open for day use
North Dakota’s state parks and recreation areas are open but for day use only.
Visitor centers, restroom facilities and playgrounds are closed. State park campgrounds are closed until May 21. North Dakota’s Parks & Recreation Department is reimbursing all camping reservations up to that date, and will decide by May 1 whether to open for Memorial Day weekend.
Off-highway vehicle trails are open, including the Rough Rider Trail south of Mandan and the Turtle Mountain Trail north of Bottineau. The Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area’s trails are closed due to snow cover.
Boat ramps and courtesy docks will be placed when weather permits. Fishing piers won’t be placed until further notice.
State park fees are still in place. Permits are available at travel.parkrecnd.com/campgrounds-and-rv-parks/all/North-Dakota-Parks-and-Recreation/permits.
Federal aid allocated for ND airports
The Federal Aviation Administration will provide more than $85 million in aid to 53 North Dakota airports, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said Tuesday.
The aid is part of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act rescue package, passed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The money is to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue from declined passenger traffic and other business.
The money is available for airport capital expenditures and airport operating expenses such as payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
Bismarck Municipal Airport will receive $20.3 million. Mandan Municipal Airport will receive $30,000. Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport will receive $1.1 million.
State receives child care aid
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has provided $6.03 million in Child Care and Development Block Grant funding to the state of North Dakota. U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., announced the aid on Tuesday.
The money stems from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act rescue package in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Village offers free webinars
The Village Family Service Center is offering free, online training workshops for self-care and coping with the coronavirus pandemic, first in a series of lunchtime talks called The Business Bite.
The sessions are set for April 22, May 6 and May 20. They are offered through the Go-To-Training Platform, are limited to 50 participants each and are provided by trainers of The Village Employee Assistance Program.
Registration is at TheVillageFamily.org/Eventbrite.
Blues expands wellness benefits
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota has expanded its wellness benefits for members at home while social distancing is implemented.
Three popular wellness programs have been restructured for members, including Wellbeats, Silver Sneakers and Health Club Credit Program.
More information is available at bsbsnd.com/coronavirus.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 341 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 52 in Burleigh County and 21 in Morton County. There have been 138 recoveries and nine deaths. A total of 42 people have been hospitalized; 13 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 10,916 tests, with 10,575 coming back negative.
In this Series
North Dakota coronavirus news
-
North Dakota coronavirus news, April 14: State parks remain open but with restrictions
-
Updated
North Dakota coronavirus news, April 13: Emergency child care available for lifeline workers
-
North Dakota coronavirus news, April 12: Flood insurance break announced
- 35 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.