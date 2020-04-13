North Dakota coronavirus news, April 13: Emergency child care available for lifeline workers

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Emergency child care, rapid testing, Hospital Foundation grant, benefit concert and more.
Emergency child care available
Emergency child care services begin Tuesday for health, safety and lifeline workers.
Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, Bismarck Public Schools and Central Regional Education Association have partnered to offer the childcare for children in grades K-5.
Up to 32 spots are now available. The childcare is from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday at Horizon Middle School in Bismarck.
Costs are $30 per day or $140 per week for each child. Priority is given to single parent households and families with both parents in lifeline care. Eligible households are designated by North Dakota’s Department of Human Services.
More information and registration are at bisparks.org.
Sanford Health steps up tests
Sanford Health in Bismarck now has COVID-19 testing capabilities to bring results in 45 minutes.
The rapid tests are for highest priority patients, including individuals who are hospitalized.
Sanford Health’s Fargo and Sioux Falls locations began 90-minute rapid tests in early April.
“Bringing rapid results to the most vulnerable patients of this illness is a major step in our battle against this pandemic,” said Dr. Chris Meeker, chief medical officer for Sanford Health in Bismarck. “We are thankful to have so many great people working around the clock to deliver advances like this in these most difficult of times.”
ND Hospital Foundation receives grant
The North Dakota Hospital Foundation has received a $430,311 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, both R-N.D., announced the grant on Monday.
The money will be used to finance the North Dakota Hospital Association’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Association is a not-for-profit organization of hospitals and health care systems promoting health needs of North Dakota residents.
USDA rolls out resource website
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday rolled out its COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide as a tool for learning what federal programs are available for assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“This resource guide will help our rural leaders, whether they are in agriculture, education, health care or any other leadership capacity, understand what federal assistance is available for their communities during this unprecedented time,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement.
The resource guide is at rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/USDA_COVID-19_Fed_Rural_Resource_Guide.pdf.
32 Below to host virtual benefit concert
Fargo-based country music group 32 Below will host a virtual concert on Facebook Live to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.
The concert begins 7 p.m. Friday and can be viewed on Facebook pages for 32 Below and the Great Plains Food Bank.
Donations will be accepted throughout the event. Viewers will be able to interact with band members and make song requests through comments.
Singers Blind Joe and Kat Perkins performed earlier this month in virtual concerts, also to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 331 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 51 in Burleigh County and 20 in Morton County. There have been 127 recoveries and nine deaths. A total of 40 people have been hospitalized; 13 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 10,781 tests, with 10,450 coming back negative.
