North Dakota coronavirus news, April 13: Community Foundation awards more grants

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food aid, pesticide training and more.

Community Foundation grants

The North Dakota Community Foundation awarded nearly $56,000 in its final round of COVID-19 response grants.

The money through the foundation’s donation-supported COVID-19 Community & Nonprofit Response Fund is going to 12 food pantries and meal sites across the state.

“Food banks and meal providers continue to see a tremendous increase in demand for their services as the pandemic continues,” Foundation President and CEO Kevin Dvorak said. “For this grant round, our board prioritized food pantries in those counties with the highest poverty rate in the state.”

Among the groups getting money in this grant round are the Sheridan County Food Pantry in McClusky, the McKenzie County Food Pantry in Watford City, the Selfridge Assembly of God Food Pantry in Selfridge and the Tipi Wakan Baptist Church Food Pantry in Cannon Ball.

The foundation awarded nearly $500,000 in its first three rounds of COVID-19 response grants, and a total of more than $752,000 in total coronavirus aid.