North Dakota coronavirus news, April 13: Community Foundation awards more grants

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: food aid, pesticide training and more.
Community Foundation grants
The North Dakota Community Foundation awarded nearly $56,000 in its final round of COVID-19 response grants.
The money through the foundation’s donation-supported COVID-19 Community & Nonprofit Response Fund is going to 12 food pantries and meal sites across the state.
“Food banks and meal providers continue to see a tremendous increase in demand for their services as the pandemic continues,” Foundation President and CEO Kevin Dvorak said. “For this grant round, our board prioritized food pantries in those counties with the highest poverty rate in the state.”
Among the groups getting money in this grant round are the Sheridan County Food Pantry in McClusky, the McKenzie County Food Pantry in Watford City, the Selfridge Assembly of God Food Pantry in Selfridge and the Tipi Wakan Baptist Church Food Pantry in Cannon Ball.
The foundation awarded nearly $500,000 in its first three rounds of COVID-19 response grants, and a total of more than $752,000 in total coronavirus aid.
Pandemic and pesticides
Private pesticide applicators in North Dakota who have an April 1, 2020, expiration or an April 1, 2021, expiration date on their certificates are eligible for renewal via North Dakota State University Extension-delivered training through May 10, according to the state Agriculture Department.
“We encourage private pesticide applicators to take advantage of the training opportunity to renew by May 10,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “If an applicator does not participate in training by that date, they must renew their certificate by passing an exam.”
Applicators seeking information on training or examination should contact their local NDSU Extension county office for training options.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 105,039 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 15,152 in Burleigh County and 5,079 in Morton County. There have been 102,447 recoveries and 1,473 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 4,012 people have been hospitalized; 27 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 422,307 people, and conducted 1,849,956 total tests.