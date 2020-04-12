North Dakota coronavirus news, April 12: Flood insurance break announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: flood insurance, Arbor Day, grants, fire tips and more.
Flood insurance break
North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is encouraging renters, homeowners, farmers and business owners to take advantage of a recently announced flood insurance renewal grace period extension.
National Flood Insurance Program customers are being given a grace period of 120 days rather than 30 to renew their policies after they expire. The extension applies to policies with an expiration date between Feb. 13 and June 15.
“This extension should give NFIP policyholders some peace of mind and allow them extra time to renew their policies, ensuring they are covered should a flood loss occur,” Godfread said.
The flood insurance program is managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. For more information, consumers can contact their insurance agent, the NFIP at floodsmart.gov or 877-336-2627, or the North Dakota Insurance Department at insurance.nd.gov.
Relief fund grants
The Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation has awarded more grants from its newly established Relief Fund.
The money is going to organizations responding to immediate needs in Williams, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and energy industry pressures.
The foundation established the fund with $10,000. Matching donations boosted it fourfold. To date, $30,000 in grants have been doled out.
The most recent grants are going to a family crisis shelter, an oil patch ministry, a food pantry, sack lunch programs and two day cares.
Donations can be made online at www.NWNDCommunityFoundation.org or by sending a check to: NWNDCF, P.O. Box 371, Williston, N.D. 58802-0371. Donations are tax-deductible.
Grants to charities
Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact Foundation and the Alex Stern Family Foundation have distributed more than $200,000 in emergency grants to 38 critical-needs charities across North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.
Funding for the first round of grants came from Dakota Medical Foundation, the Bush Foundation and numerous individual donors to the DMF/Impact - COVID-19 Critical Services Fund.
Grants have been prioritized for charities serving people experiencing food insecurity, homelessness or mental health issues.
Among those getting grants are Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café, Ministry on the Margins, Missouri Slope Areawide United Way and Welcome House Inc., all in Bismarck.
Dakota Medical Foundation also purchased 5,500 N95 respirator masks that will be provided to front-line charity workers across North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.
Arbor Day event
The city of Bismarck has postponed the annual Arbor Day event on Friday, May 1, until the fall.
A new date will be determined and announced later.
For more information go to: www.bismarcknd.gov, or follow the city on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/bismarcknd.gov or Twitter at: www.twitter.com/BismarckNDGov.
Fire group urges caution
The National Fire Protection Association is urging people to use caution as they remain at home for extended periods of time.
Cooking, heating and electrical equipment are among the leading causes of home fires, according to the association. Cooking accounts for about half.
“As many households are now dealing with unusual routines and out-of-the-ordinary circumstances, such as kids home from school and parents working from home, there’s greater potential for distracted cooking,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy.
The association urges households to maintain working smoke alarms on every home level and to develop home escape plans.
For more information, got towww.nfpa.org/Public-Education.
Real World Camps canceled
The nonprofit North Dakota Jumpstart Coalition has canceled its Real World Camps across North Dakota this spring.
Real World Camps are for students to become more aware of financial concepts and decisions through hands-on lessons and an interactive city experience that mimics the “real world,” with a new life, a family and a job.
Locations include Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot and Williston. The events educate several hundred students each year.
“We look forward to holding our camps next fall or spring,” Coalition President Vanessa Hoines said. “Financial knowledge is so important for young people to grasp and understand.”
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 308 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 50 in Burleigh County and 19 in Morton County. There have been 121 recoveries and eight deaths. A total of 39 people have been hospitalized; 12 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 10,350 tests, with 10,042 coming back negative.
