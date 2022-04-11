North Dakota coronavirus news, April 11: Tribal college forgives student debt

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: student aid, federal assistance and more.

College debt forgiveness

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College on the Fort Berthold Reservation has forgiven more than $2.8 million in student debt.

The school’s move is aimed at helping students affected by coronavirus.

“With the spike in COVID-19 cases in our community, it was clear to our leadership that our students continue to be significantly impacted by the worldwide pandemic,” President Twyla Baker said.

Debt has been forgiven for students enrolled in classes from January 2014 through last year. The school plans to use remaining federal COVID-19 funding to assist students currently enrolled.

FEMA aid

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided an additional $2.8 million in aid for the COVID-19 response in North Dakota.

The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued at the beginning of the pandemic in April 2020. FEMA has now provided a total of $133.3 million for the North Dakota pandemic response to date.

The latest money went to the state Health Department to help cover the cost of testing and vaccination efforts across the state

