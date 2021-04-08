North Dakota coronavirus news, April 11: Touchmark Larkettes to return to field

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Larkettes, music camp, free testing and more.

Larkettes return

The Touchmark Larkettes will return to the field during Bismarck Larks baseball games this summer.

The Larkettes are a dance team of women who live in the Touchmark Retirement Community in Bismarck. The dance crew started in 2019 but was limited to the video board last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The team will return to the ballpark in person this summer and plans to perform at every game. The 2021 season starts May 31 at home against the Willmar Stingers.

“I’m just so excited to be able to go to the ballpark again. That was something we all really missed last summer,” Larkettes member Betty Heinrich said. “We don’t move as fast as we used to, but we can still shake it a little. Especially when we dance in front of the other team’s dugout. I really liked giving all of the baseball boys high fives.”

For more information, go to www.larksbaseball.com.

International Music Camp