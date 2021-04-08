North Dakota coronavirus news, April 11: Touchmark Larkettes to return to field

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: Larkettes, music camp, free testing and more.
Larkettes return
The Touchmark Larkettes will return to the field during Bismarck Larks baseball games this summer.
The Larkettes are a dance team of women who live in the Touchmark Retirement Community in Bismarck. The dance crew started in 2019 but was limited to the video board last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The team will return to the ballpark in person this summer and plans to perform at every game. The 2021 season starts May 31 at home against the Willmar Stingers.
“I’m just so excited to be able to go to the ballpark again. That was something we all really missed last summer,” Larkettes member Betty Heinrich said. “We don’t move as fast as we used to, but we can still shake it a little. Especially when we dance in front of the other team’s dugout. I really liked giving all of the baseball boys high fives.”
For more information, go to www.larksbaseball.com.
International Music Camp
The International Music Camp at the International Peace Garden has been canceled for a second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials cite the continued closure of the U.S.-Canada border, global travel restrictions, financial concerns and the health risks involved with creating congregate living situations made up of people from different regions.
Officials will host online programming and regional day camp programs across North Dakota and possibly Manitoba this summer.
"We are looking forward to returning to the International Peace Garden again when we can truly be an international camp,” Camp Director Christine Baumann said.
For more information, go to www.internationalmusiccamp.com.
COVID-19 global impact
World Trade Organization Chief Economist Robert Koopman will deliver a virtual presentation titled “COVID-19: Implications for the Future of Globalization and Integration” at North Dakota State University at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The event is part of the Menard Family Distinguished Speaker Series hosted by the Sheila and Robert Challey Institute for Global Innovation and Growth.
“Freer movement of people, goods and services, capital and information across the globe has resulted in remarkable growth in prosperity and opportunity,” said John Bitzan, Menard Family director of the Challey Institute. “Some people have speculated that supply chain disruptions and other problems created by the coronavirus pandemic may change the nature of globalization in the future.”
The event discussing the issue is free and open to the public, though attendees must register on Zoom. Registration is at ndsu.edu/challeyinstitute/events.
Public testing
Free public COVID-19 testing is available in the region. What follows is not a complete list and is subject to change. A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck. Check health.nd.gov/covidtesting for days and times.
Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.
People in Emmons County who are showing symptoms should call the Linton Medical Center for testing, at 701-254-4531, or their doctor.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has had 104,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 15,071 in Burleigh County and 5,052 in Morton County. There have been 101,660 recoveries and 1,468 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 3,989 people have been hospitalized; 30 remain so. State and private labs have processed tests on 419,921 people, and conducted 1,654,568 total tests.