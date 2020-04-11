North Dakota coronavirus news, April 11: Farm loan aid announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: farm loans, child support, music camp and more.
Farm loan aid
Agricultural producers now have more time to repay federal marketing assistance loans as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s implementation of the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.
The loans now mature at 12 months rather than nine. The flexibility is available for most commodities.
“Spring is the season when most producers have the biggest need for capital, and many may have or are considering putting commodities under loan,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “Extending the commodity loan maturity affords farmers more time to market their commodity and repay their loan at a later time.”
For more information go to:farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Child support help
Child support case managers in North Dakota have flexibility to delay taking certain enforcement actions such as suspending a driver’s license or placing a lien on a bank account if a parent’s income has been significantly reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials at the Department of Human Services’ Child Support Division also are monitoring unemployment benefits available under the CARES Act and considering the long-term effect of changes in income in case it becomes necessary to ask the court to change the amount due each month. They also are determining if intercepting the upcoming federal stimulus payments is required in all cases in which a parent owes past-due support.
The division also has been working on expanding its website to operate as a “virtual office.” Most division workers have transitioned to working from home.
“Payments continue to be received and sent to families on a daily basis, with over 95% of outgoing child support payments being deposited electronically in a parent’s bank account or on a debit card,” Division Director Jim Fleming said.
Parents with child support cases who have been impacted by job loss or reduced work hours are encouraged to monitor their accounts online at childsupportnd.com or to contact Child Support customer service at 701-328-5440, toll-free 800-231-4255 or 711 (TTY) during regular business hours and until 7 p.m. Central time on Mondays, or by email at childsupport@nd.gov. Parents also can find resources and information and access online Child Support services at the website.
Faith-based aid
The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that all faith-based organizations impacted by the coronavirus outbreak are eligible to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
Organizations must meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the CARES Act.
“Following the passage of the emergency economic relief assistance, the administration and Congress acted to ensure that small businesses and nonprofits alike have access to critical funds to keep their workers paid and employed,” SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said. “Faith-based organizations have always provided critical social services for people in need, and SBA will make clear that these organizations may access this emergency capital.”
More information can be found at: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options.
DSU virtual graduation
Dickinson State University will celebrate its spring 2020 graduates during a virtual commencement ceremony that will be broadcast Saturday, May 16, at 10 a.m. Mountain time.
Spring 2020 graduates also are invited to return to campus for either the fall 2020 or spring 2021 commencement ceremonies.
DSU, like other colleges and universities in the state, has moved to remote instruction through the end of the semester and called off in-person events on campus, including graduation.
"Though we are not able to hold a traditional graduation this May, we want to do everything we can to duplicate that ceremony virtually,” President Steve Easton said. “We look forward to working with our 2020 graduates to make this a fun celebration of their work in the classroom.”
More than 200 students are eligible to participate in the ceremony.
The broadcast will be available at www.dickinsonstate.edu. More information can be found at: www.dickinsonstate.edu/commencement.
Make-A-Wish fundraisers
Make-A-Wish North Dakota has postponed or rescheduled fundraisers in Bismarck and Dickinson.
The 2020 World of Wishes gala planned for the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Bismarck on May 1 will be held at a later date, to be determined.
The gala will include dinner, along with live and silent auctions. Local children who have received wishes will share their experiences.
The Dickinson Noon Lions' Make-A-Wish Benefit has been rescheduled for May 30. The event at the West River Ice Center will include entertainment, food, and live and silent auctions.
The Make-A-Wish nonprofit grants wishes of children diagnosed with a critical illness. More information can be found at: https://northdakota.wish.org/.
Music camp postponed
The International Music Camp Board of Directors and leadership have postponed the 65th season of the camp at the International Peace Garden until the summer of 2021.
Campers registered for any programs or events will be contacted via telephone regarding options for carrying any payments forward to next year, making a donation or receiving a refund.
“The health and safety of our campers is our top priority,” Camp Director Christine Baumann said. “This was a difficult decision to make, but we believe that it is the best one for the people we serve.”
The 65th Anniversary Season of the International Music Camp will now run June 20-Aug. 3, 2021, and the Old-Time Fiddle Weekend will be June 10-13, 2021.
Questions can be directed to the the camp office at 701-838-8472.
Mayor thanks community
Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken this holiday weekend is publicly thanking city employees, health care workers and everyone in the community who is working to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Our city employees have been doing a great job of moving the city through this trying time and I am deeply grateful for the essential services they are providing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement, also adding that “I am deeply grateful to our citizens for coming together and doing their part during this pandemic. I extend my best wishes to all for a safe and Happy Easter with their loved ones.”
In a moment of levity, Bakken also designated the Easter Bunny as an essential employee.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 293 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 49 in Burleigh County and 19 in Morton County. There have been 119 recoveries and seven deaths. A total of 36 people have been hospitalized; 10 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 10,080 tests, with 9,787 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
