North Dakota coronavirus news, April 10: IRS cautions about fraud

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: aid fraud, federal aid, beekeepers, Easter wishes and more.
IRS cautions about fraud
The IRS is cautioning people to be alert for scams related to federal economic impact payments.
For most Americans, the federal aid will be a direct deposit into a bank account. People or groups who have traditionally received tax refunds via paper check will receive their economic impact payment that way.
“The existence of a deadly national pandemic will not stop criminals seeking to capitalize on the fears and difficulties faced by the public, as they try to line their own pockets by stealing your money or your personal information,” said Karl Stiften, special agent in charge of the St. Louis field office of IRS Criminal Investigation.
Scammers might try to get people to sign over their check to them or use this as an opportunity to get people to supposedly “verify” their filing information in order to receive money, and then use the personal information at a later date to file false tax returns in an identity theft scheme.
Stiften reminds people not to give out bank account or other personal information, and to hang up on scammers who call. People also should ignore and delete texts and emails claiming to be able to speed up the payment, and they should not click on links.
People also should ignore bogus checks that are for odd amounts or require an online or telephone verification.
More information about economic impact payments can be found at: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/economic-impact-payments-what-you-need-to-know.
Federal aid flows
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a total of more than $11.2 million to 18 colleges and universities in North Dakota for COVID-19 recovery.
The money is through the CARES Act, according to U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. It will be used to provide direct emergency cash grants to college students.
The University of Mary is getting $768,000, Bismarck State College $457,000, Dickinson State University $320,000, Sitting Bull College in Fort Yates $187,500 and Williston State College $169,400.
Separately, the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $91 million in CARES Act money to 841 providers and health care systems in North Dakota, according to U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.
The money will be used to support health care-related expenses including lost revenue attributable to coronavirus.
Essential beekeepers
Beekeepers and their employees are included in the Department of Homeland Security’s definition of essential agriculture and food-related workers, according to North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.
He asks people who see beekeepers working in apiaries or riding in trucks together to understand that they are engaged in the production of food and that their profession is not conducive to social distancing.
“We understand that a lot of beekeepers are returning to the state from other states and they have been asked to isolate from the public, but understand that they still have to care for and manage their bees,” Goehring said. “In the event that someone is ill, we ask that beekeepers respond accordingly and isolate themselves.”
DOT drop box
The North Dakota Department of Transportation has placed a drop box outside the Bismarck Motor Vehicle Office for the convenience of customers.
The office is at 608 E. Boulevard Ave. The box is on the east side of the Transportation Building outside of the main doors. It’s available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
Motor Vehicle customers may use the box to drop off their motor vehicle title paperwork or renewals along with payments. No cash will be accepted. Contents of the box will be regularly emptied throughout the business day and processed in the order received. Items received after 2 p.m. each business day will be recorded as mail received the next business day.
Once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the drop box will be moved inside the main doors of the building.
Developmental disability grants
North Dakota’s State Council on Developmental Disabilities has designated $15,000 for a COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The money is for time-limited projects to address needs and gaps in services for people with developmental disabilities, their families and supporting organizations.
People with developmental disabilities have faced isolation and anxiety amid the pandemic, and they have limited income and resources or have lost jobs, said Julie Horntvedt, the council’s executive director.
Grants of up to $1,000 are available. Applications will be accepted until all funds are allocated. Applications are online at nd.gov/scdd/grants. Funding ends Sept. 1.
People, families, schools, agencies, service organizations and other entities may apply.
Border travel restrictions
With Easter being this Sunday, Canada’s Border Services Agency is reminding U.S. citizens that nonessential travel across the border isn’t being allowed.
People who attempt to travel to Canada to visit family or friends will be turned back at the border. The same is true for Canadians coming south.
The restriction also applies to travel for the purposes of recreation, such as going to a restaurant or party, and to hunting and fishing.
Limited travel exemptions exist for healthy essential service workers who cross the border on a regular basis, such as truck drivers, firefighters and medical workers, as well as for travelers who enter Canada to receive essential services such as medical care.
More information is available by calling 1-204-983-3500 or 1-506-636-5064 or going to Canada.ca/coronavirus.
Mayor thanks community
Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken this holiday weekend is publicly thanking city employees, health care workers and everyone in the community who is working to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Our city employees have been doing a great job of moving the city through this trying time and I am deeply grateful for the essential services they are providing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement, also adding that “I am deeply grateful to our citizens for coming together and doing their part during this pandemic. I extend my best wishes to all for a safe and Happy Easter with their loved ones.”
In a moment of levity, Bakken also designated the Easter Bunny as an essential employee.
North Dakota virus numbers
North Dakota has 278 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 48 in Burleigh County and 19 in Morton County. There have been 105 recoveries and six deaths. A total of 36 people have been hospitalized; 13 remain so. State and private labs have conducted 9,608 tests, with 9,330 coming back negative.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.