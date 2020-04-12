North Dakota confirms eighth COVID-19 death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Ward County man in his 50s has died of COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total number of deaths to eight, the North Dakota Department of Health reported Sunday.

The man, who had underlying health conditions, acquired COVID-19 through community spread, the department said. He is the youngest who has died of the disease caused by the new coronavirus in North Dakota.

North Dakota now has 308 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 15 new positive cases reported on Sunday. One of the new cases is from Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, 12 are from Cass County, home to Fargo, and two are from Stark County, home to Dickinson.

Thirty-nine people have been hospitalized, with 12 currently in the hospital. A total of 121 have recovered.

State and private labs have tested 10,350 people, with 10,042 being negative.