North Dakota businesses and agencies support semitrailer drivers

On Tuesday, Wisconsin resident Michael Miskell, 61, parked to fuel his semi at the Flying J Travel Center. He wore a black cowboy hat, which he held down against the 20 mph wind.

Miskell had traveled from Loveland, Colo., carrying goods to Sam's Club in Bismarck. During the trip, he encountered about 30 incidents of people waving at him from their vehicles, he said. The friendliness from passing drivers "definitely has something to do" with the role truckers are playing in keeping the economy going during the coronavirus outbreak, he told the Tribune.

"Most people usually don't wave, but now you got people in cars waving," Miskell said, speaking softly with a smile.

The Captain's Cabin, a restaurant in Washburn along U.S. Highway 83, reminded truckers in a widely distributed social media post that it has parking spaces large enough to accommodate semis. The restaurant also is offering all customers, along with truck drivers, overnight parking and a free cookie.

"It all kind of started because they can't come in and out of a lot of places, and my husband has a couple semis and it's complicated in certain parking lots to get in and out," Captain's Cabin owner Emmy Brent said.