North Dakota bars, restaurants allowed to resume normal hours Tuesday

Restaurants and bars can resume normal hours starting Tuesday, Gov. Doug Burgum announced late Monday, citing a decrease in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Bars and restaurants have been restricted to take-out, curbside and delivery between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. since Nov. 16.

Starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in-person dining may resume under normal hours under an amended executive order issued Monday.

Businesses must continue to limit occupancy to 50% of their maximum capacity, not to exceed 150 customers, until 8 a.m. Jan. 8.

Previously, Burgum had announced the 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars would remain in effect until Jan. 8.

“These businesses are an important part of our economy, and we’re deeply grateful for their efforts and sacrifices to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce active cases and hospitalizations,” Burgum said in a statement.

Restaurants and bars must have seating that allows for at least 6 feet of distance between parties and masks must be worn by employees at all times and by customers except when eating or drinking. Dance areas must remain closed and customers must be seated to be served.