North Dakota and Burleigh County pandemic death tolls rise again; active COVID-19 cases fall

North Dakota's coronavirus pandemic death toll has increased by three, but active COVID-19 cases have fallen for a third consecutive day.

The new deaths reported Tuesday brought the state's total since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 to 1,576. Burleigh County's death total on the state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard increased by one, to 208, while Morton County's total remained unchanged at 102.

Virus-related deaths had dropped significantly since reaching a pandemic high of 500 during November, but they've been increasing in recent weeks as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads. The state in the past seven days has reported 12 deaths. As a comparison, 11 were reported in all of July. Deaths don't necessarily occur on the day they're reported, as death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law.

The Health Department on Tuesday confirmed 373 new coronavirus cases from 4,513 tests completed Monday, and calculated a positivity rate of 8.48%. The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate was at 6.34%, remaining above the state target of less than 5%.