North Dakota airports see historically low passenger numbers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s eight commercial service airports during April had their lowest monthly passenger count since record keeping began 40 years ago, the state Aeronautics Commission reported Thursday.

About 5,000 passengers -- or 5% of the normal expected traffic -- flew out of North Dakota’s airports during the month. The commission attributed the drop to the coronavirus pandemic.

Historically low passenger levels are expected to continue in the near future as long as mitigation efforts for COVID-19 are in place, though airline passenger levels in North Dakota and the rest of the country have begun to slowly rise this month as communities begin to reopen, the commission said.

“The airports and airlines have implemented additional sanitizing methods in an effort to take every precaution possible for the safety of the flying public," Commission Executive Director Kyle Wanner said in a statement. "Airlines throughout the country have also started to require face-coverings to be worn on flights to help slow the spread of COVID-19. To avoid any surprises, please check the policy of your airline before leaving for the airport.”