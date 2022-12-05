North Dakota AG seeks more staff for Medicaid Fraud Unit

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley wants to expand staff in the office’s Medicaid Fraud Unit.

The unit was created three years ago. Former Attorney General Wayne Stenehejm had been pushing for it for years, but he found resistance in the Legislature. Lawmakers in 2019 finally approved it. The unit has six people -- one attorney, two Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents, auditors and support staff.

It originally was 90% federally funded and 10% state-funded. The formula is now 75% federal and 25% state, Prairie Public reported.

"Just in the 10 months that I've been here, we've reclaimed, in fraudulently obtained dollars, enough money to more than finance the entire biennium," Wrigley said, referring to the state's two-year budget cycle. The unit has a two-year budget of $1.2 million.

Wrigley said the unit "is not there as a profit center — it's there to detect and punish, and ultimately deter, fraud."

Fraud can take many forms, including one known as “upcoding,” according to Wrigley.

"They're billing for something that wasn't even rendered," he said. "It was not just miscoded."

The unit also is focused on maltreatment in Medicaid-funded facilities. There also are what Wrigley called “diversion” cases.

"That's where doctors are misprescribing, overprescribing, prescribing when there isn't a need -- whether it's opioids or other narcotics -- they can make it into the black market, and help fuel the already troubling opioid abuse epidemic," the attorney general said.

Wrigley also recently announced that he will push state lawmakers to physically expand and better staff the State Crime Lab, boost pay to attract and retain attorneys, and add BCI agents to assist understaffed law enforcement agencies serving tribal nations.

Public safety is a priority of new House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson. Part of his agenda is increased funding for the State Crime Lab and state efforts to combat narcotics. He recently told the Tribune that state officials need to work with Wrigley and law enforcement agencies to reduce crime in the state.