North Dakota advisory committee adjusts recommended vaccine priority groups

The state COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Committee on Monday updated its recommended priority groups for vaccination after a national committee released new guidance over the weekend.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of medical and health experts who provide guidance on the use of vaccines, met Saturday and Sunday and recommended that Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations should include people 75 and older and front-line essential workers.

The state ethics committee last week had recommended older adults, people in congregate living settings and those with underlying conditions be prioritized to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B. The recommended groups now include people 75 and older as well as K-12 educators, child care workers, and school transportation and operations staff.

Tier 1 recommends vaccinating people 75 and older, people ages 65-74 with two or more underlying conditions, and staff and residents of congregate living settings. Tier 2 prioritizes those 65 and older with one or more underlying conditions. Tier 3 includes people 65 and older regardless of underlying conditions, people of any age with two or more underlying conditions, teachers, child care workers and school staff.