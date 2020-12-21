North Dakota advisory committee adjusts recommended vaccine priority groups

The state COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Committee on Monday updated its recommended priority groups for vaccination after a national committee released new guidance over the weekend.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of medical and health experts who provide guidance on the use of vaccines, met Saturday and Sunday and recommended that Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations should include people 75 and older and front-line essential workers.
The state ethics committee last week had recommended older adults, people in congregate living settings and those with underlying conditions be prioritized to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B. The recommended groups now include people 75 and older as well as K-12 educators, child care workers, and school transportation and operations staff.
Tier 1 recommends vaccinating people 75 and older, people ages 65-74 with two or more underlying conditions, and staff and residents of congregate living settings. Tier 2 prioritizes those 65 and older with one or more underlying conditions. Tier 3 includes people 65 and older regardless of underlying conditions, people of any age with two or more underlying conditions, teachers, child care workers and school staff.
Phase 1B previously had a Tier 4 that prioritized people 55 and older with or without underlying conditions as well as people of any age who are at increased risk for complications from COVID-19. That tier was eliminated because of the large number of people who fall into those categories.
The state’s COVID-19 Unified Command and the governor's office will review the updated recommendation. The Unified Command is led by Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke and the National Guard's adjutant general, and includes state Cabinet officials and other leaders. Recommendations can change if a new at-risk group needs to be vaccinated.
Support Local Journalism
The priority groups in Phase 1A, which are currently being vaccinated, include health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, and first responders.
Committee members decided to update the Phase 1B priority groups after the national committee's new recommendation, and because some said they wanted to include select groups of essential workers in a higher priority phase.
"It'd be nice to make sure we have essential workers getting the vaccine in a timely fashion," Wilke said. Teachers and child care workers were moved up for that reason.
The committee also began addressing groups for Phase 1C at its meeting Monday. That phase would largely cover essential workers and people who work in critical infrastructure, specifically those who cannot work from home.
The first tiers within this phase under the initial draft include workers "enabling access to human food," such as grocery store workers, public transit employees, those involved in the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and people of any age at increased risk for complications from COVID-19.
The national committee on Sunday recommended Sunday that Phase 1C include people ages 65-74, people ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers.
The state ethics committee will further discuss Phase 1C priority groups at its next meeting.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!