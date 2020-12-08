North Dakota adds rapid tests to COVID-19 data; Burleigh County extends paid COVID-19 leave

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday began including the results of rapid tests in the state's COVID-19 data, sharply increasing the number of coronavirus-related deaths and boosting other totals including active cases and hospitalizations.
The Department of Health has added 42 deaths to the state's pandemic death toll, raising it to 1,064. Newly reported deaths often are higher on Tuesdays due to lags in reporting over the weekend. Officials also added 12 victims to the daily total who had tested positive through a rapid, or antigen, test over the past two months.
The 1,871 antigen tests added to the state totals on Tuesday also were a factor in statewide active cases climbing to 4,774 -- the first increase in five days -- and hospitalizations rising by 24, to 328, the highest total in eight days, according to department spokeswoman Nicole Peske.
Active cases still are down dramatically from the recent high of 10,244 on Nov. 22. Health experts in the state have attributed the drop to more North Dakotans heeding public health recommendations and orders to wear masks, physically distance and limit large gatherings.
There are two types of COVID-19 diagnostic tests -- the widely used molecular tests, such as PCR tests, that detect the virus's genetic material, and antigen tests, which detect specific virus proteins, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Antigen tests are different than antibody tests, another category, which look for antibodies the body makes in response to an immune system threat. They are an after-the-fact indication of infection and are not included in state data.
Antigen tests can diagnose a coronavirus infection in 15 minutes, compared to several days with PCR tests. The most widely recognized rapid test is the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen test. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 220,000 of those tests to North Dakota through the end of the year, prompting more widespread use in the state.
Adding the rapid test results to the state COVID-19 data is in accordance with guidance from the independent Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the the health department.
"We did not have that many reported until more recently when we began distributing the BinaxNOW tests," Peske said. "We have been following up with all antigen positives since the beginning (of the pandemic) and doing the case investigation piece."
The antigen tests are not factored into the daily positivity rate because some testing facilities don't report all antigen testing.
"As a result, we do not know the total number of negatives and total tests completed to be able to calculate a positivity rate," the department said in a statement.
The daily positivity rate as calculated by the state was 11.18% on Tuesday, the highest in seven days.
The state reported 586 new COVID-19 cases -- one-fourth of them in Burleigh and Morton counties. That raises the state total to 85,688, with 79,849 recoveries.
Five of the newly reported deaths were in Burleigh County and two were in Morton, raising the area's pandemic total to 207.
The new data wasn't immediately reflected on the state's dashboard because of issues updating it, according to Peske. The department expected to have it current by midday Wednesday.
Hospitals in the state had 24 staffed intensive care unit beds and 270 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health each had one staffed ICU bed open. Sanford had four staffed non-ICU beds and CHI St. Alexius had 14.
Paid county leave
The Burleigh County Commission on Monday night extended paid COVID-19 leave for county employees.
Emergency paid leave for county employees through the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act is set to expire Dec. 31. The commission extended the leave through the end of February in anticipation of Congress approving more aid in 2021. The county could be on the hook to fund the leave if Congress doesn't act.
County employees have 14 days paid leave if they contract COVID-19, are a close or household contact, or have to care for a child because of the disease.
Human Resources Director Pam Binder said 150 employees used 5,091 hours of the emergency leave from April 2 through Nov. 30, which amounted to $150,550.
Commissioner Jim Peluso said he was reluctant to extend the emergency leave.
"I personally know people who have tried to quarantine to get out of 14 days of work, and I know there's people who desperately need it," he said.
Binder said employees must provide documentation of a positive test or close contact to access the leave. Without the paperwork, they can use their personal leave.
All commissioners voted in favor of the extension.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
