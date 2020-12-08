North Dakota adds rapid tests to COVID-19 data; Burleigh County extends paid COVID-19 leave

Antigen tests are different than antibody tests, another category, which look for antibodies the body makes in response to an immune system threat. They are an after-the-fact indication of infection and are not included in state data.

Antigen tests can diagnose a coronavirus infection in 15 minutes, compared to several days with PCR tests. The most widely recognized rapid test is the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen test. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing 220,000 of those tests to North Dakota through the end of the year, prompting more widespread use in the state.

Adding the rapid test results to the state COVID-19 data is in accordance with guidance from the independent Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the the health department.

"We did not have that many reported until more recently when we began distributing the BinaxNOW tests," Peske said. "We have been following up with all antigen positives since the beginning (of the pandemic) and doing the case investigation piece."

The antigen tests are not factored into the daily positivity rate because some testing facilities don't report all antigen testing.