North Dakota adds 15 COVID-related deaths

Hospitalizations and active cases of COVID-19 reached record levels on Saturday in North Dakota, which logged 15 more coronavirus-related deaths.

The state's Department of Health reported the deaths of nine women and six men from eight counties, ranging in age from their 70s to 100s, all with underlying health conditions. Burleigh County added five deaths; neighboring Morton County added two. The state's death toll stands at 336, including 106 in the two counties.

A record 140 people remained hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday.

Hospital capacity is a concern around the state and in Bismarck. There were 218 available staffed inpatient beds plus 19 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota on Saturday afternoon, according to state data. There were just six available staffed beds and one ICU bed in Bismarck.

Results from 8,693 tests included 593 new cases of COVID-19 in 43 counties, including 55 in Burleigh, 26 in Morton, 109 in Cass and 83 in Williams.

Active cases of the virus in the state reached 4,169 on Saturday. Burleigh and Morton counties have 910 active cases. Cass County has 782 active cases.

Risk levels

Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.

Twenty-two other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 23 are in the green or "low" risk level and six are in the blue "new normal" level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis.

The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.