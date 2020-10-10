North Dakota adds 15 COVID-related deaths

Testing this week
Free public COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in various areas again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://bit.ly/30u0apl and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Custer Health will have an event from 9-10 a.m. CDT Monday at Zion Lutheran Church in Elgin.
Support Local Journalism
People should take state Highway 49 onto the frontage road, drive to Third Avenue Northeast and enter the north end of the church parking lot. After being tested, they will exit onto Second Avenue Northeast.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host an event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting an event Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach the site from the southeast on Longspur Trail. Longspur Trail is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway. After being tested, people will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Emmons County Public Health is testing from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at 118 E. Spruce Ave. in Linton. People are asked to stay in their vehicles, where they will be tested.
Preregistration for all events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.