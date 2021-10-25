North Dakota Addressing Addiction survey results released at Recovery Reinvented

Officials have made gains in North Dakota in the past three years in ending the stigma of drug and alcohol addiction, according to results of a survey released Monday during the fifth annual Recovery Reinvented conference in Bismarck.

The survey found that stigma across the state has improved over the last three years, with 74% of North Dakota residents reporting that addiction is a health condition, up from 63% in 2018.

"To truly move the needle with ending stigma, we need to be able to make data-driven decisions," first lady Kathryn Burgum said. "The results from the North Dakota Addressing Addiction survey will help us share knowledge to communities on addiction, promote evidence-based interventions, and identify partnership opportunities with communities and stakeholders.”

Recovery from addiction is the main cause of Burgum, who publicly shares her personal story as a recovering alcoholic. Her husband, Gov. Doug Burgum, by executive order in January 2018 created the Office of Recovery Reinvented to "promote strategic and innovative efforts to eliminate the shame and stigma associated with the disease of addiction." The office funded by donations is not an official state agency and receives no state money, but it is related to Kathryn Burgum's cause.

More than 2,000 people registered to attend this year's conference at the Bismarck Event Center or view it via livestream. Stories of addiction from the perspectives of tribal communities, recovery professionals, service providers and families highlighted the event, along with the study results.

The web-based survey was hosted by Qualtrics in August. Recruitment emails were sent to 158 groups. A total of 2,336 people participated.

“The fact that three out of four of the respondents to the 2021 survey understood that addiction is a health condition is great news,” said University of Delaware Associate Professor Valerie Earnshaw, the study's principal investigator. “It suggests that efforts aimed at increasing knowledge and reducing stigma in North Dakota may be paying off.”

Full survey details can be found at https://recoveryreinvented.com/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0