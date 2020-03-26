North Dakota addresses child care, voting, taxes amid coronavirus outbreak

North Dakota is taking steps to shore up the child care industry, enable all residents to vote in the June election and ensure they can pay taxes on time as the number of coronavirus illnesses in the state continues to rise.

State health officials on Thursday confirmed 13 new cases -- the most yet in a single day -- including the second case in a child and five additional cases in Burleigh County. The state total rose to 58. Three new hospitalizations were reported, bringing that total to 11. There have been no deaths. Eleven people are considered recovered, though they might have lingering effects. State and private labs have conducted 2,261 total tests, with 2,203 being negative.

One of the new cases is in a boy younger than 10 who lives in McIntosh County, southeast of Bismarck on the South Dakota border. On March 18, the state confirmed COVID-19 in a Morton County girl age 10-19. Fort Lincoln Elementary School in southeast Mandan later identified her as a student.

All other cases in North Dakota have been in adults ranging from their 20s to their 90s. The other new cases identified Thursday: three women and two men in Burleigh County, two men and a woman in Stark County, a woman and a man in Cass County, a woman in McHenry County and a man in Ward County.