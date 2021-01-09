North Dakota active COVID cases drop by 138

The number of active cases of COVID-19 fell to 1,984 in North Dakota yesterday, a drop of 138 from the previous day, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Currently, 76 North Dakotans are hospitalized because of the disease, a drop of nine in the last day. No deaths were reported in that time frame.

Of 4,382 test results on Friday, 125 people tested positive. Twenty-eight of those were in Cass County and 19 were in Ward. Burleigh County had seven new cases and Morton had three. Burleigh has a total of 218 active positive cases and Morton has 86.

A total of 94,558 North Dakotans have tested positive since the pandemic started in March, and 1,404,652 tests have been completed on 382,316 people in that time. The department reported another 231 people recovered from the virus in the state, putting total recoveries at 91,222.

Testing this week

Free public COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in various areas again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.