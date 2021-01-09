North Dakota active COVID cases drop by 138

The number of active cases of COVID-19 fell to 1,984 in North Dakota yesterday, a drop of 138 from the previous day, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.
Currently, 76 North Dakotans are hospitalized because of the disease, a drop of nine in the last day. No deaths were reported in that time frame.
Of 4,382 test results on Friday, 125 people tested positive. Twenty-eight of those were in Cass County and 19 were in Ward. Burleigh County had seven new cases and Morton had three. Burleigh has a total of 218 active positive cases and Morton has 86.
A total of 94,558 North Dakotans have tested positive since the pandemic started in March, and 1,404,652 tests have been completed on 382,316 people in that time. The department reported another 231 people recovered from the virus in the state, putting total recoveries at 91,222.
Testing this week
Free public COVID-19 testing events are being conducted in various areas again this week. They're open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
The city of Williston will offer its first community rapid testing event on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former Sloulin Airport hangar at 408 Airport Road.
The drive-thru testing is open to anyone 18 and older who is not showing symptoms. People are asked to turn on their vehicle’s flashers, enter from 42nd Street West, turn on 6th Avenue West, then follow traffic control officers and signs.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College are hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Mondays in the BSC Armory, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://covidtestingbsc.as.me/schedule.php and preregister at testreg.nd.gov.
Testing is available in Hazen on Monday at the WRT garage on the corner of First Street Southwest and Central Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. People should enter from Third Avenue and form a line on First Street, according to Coal Country Community Health Center.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will host drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center.
Custer Health is hosting a drive-thru event Wednesday at Mandan Union Cemetery, 1600 Mandan Ave. NE, to the north of Interstate 94 Exit 153, from 1-2 p.m.
People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming from the west into the Mandan Union Cemetery building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.
Custer Health also is providing free, by-appointment rapid antigen testing for COVID-19.
People who are symptomatic should call Custer Health at 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370 to begin the screening process. Antigen testing may not be conducted every day, depending on staff availability.
The state health department is offering rapid antigen testing at Gateway Mall in Bismarck for asymptomatic people. Mass screening events will take place from 3-7 p.m. through Tuesday, inside the mall near the Galleria area. The events are free, and children can be tested if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
Emmons County Public Health will offer testing Thursday by appointment. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Kidder County District Health Unit will not offer Thursday testing by appointment this week. People who want a test can go to https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/testing-care/where-get-covid-19-test.
More information
North Dakota's statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 29. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and https://bit.ly/2Xq34tk.
All North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.