North Dakota active COVID-19 cases reach new high

North Dakota's Department of Health on Thursday reported 337 new active cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to a new high of 1,995.

The Department of Health also reported one new death, a Burleigh County man in his 40s with no underlying health conditions, bringing the total number of deaths to 139.

Grand Forks County leads the state in active cases with 442. Burleigh County is second with 418, followed by Cass County, home to Fargo, with 192, Stark County, home to Dickinson, with 190, Ward County, home to Minot, with 160 and Morton County with 115.

The department also reported 121 new recoveries Thursday.

Sixty-one people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 17 patients are in the ICU. A total of 534 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic totals 10,800, and 8,666 have recovered.

The Department of Health reported Thursday that 6,972 tests were processed. The number of tests that have been processed since March totals 449,865, and 196,559 people have been tested, with many being tested multiple times.