North Dakota active COVID-19 cases near pandemic record; omicron wave impacting court system

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota on Friday soared to 10,860, with the pandemic record set 14 months ago poised to fall as early as this weekend.

Meanwhile, North Dakota's court system has begun to take measures to deal with impacts from the omicron wave of COVID-19.

Active virus cases have been increasing by double-digit percentages in recent days, on pace to soar past the previous high reported by the state Health Department -- 11,656 on Nov. 11, 2020. The agency often later revises the numbers it posts daily.

The highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus is pushing the recent spike in case numbers. Another 2,695 confirmed cases were posted on the state's virus dashboard Friday, raising the total number of new cases since the start of the week to nearly 14,000. That in turn has pushed the pandemic total past 200,000, to an even 208,000 on Friday, with 195,073 recoveries.

The 14-day rolling test positivity rate hit 18.98%, a seventh straight day of a new pandemic high. The state target for that rate is less than 5%.

The state reported six new virus-related deaths, raising the pandemic toll to 2,067. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties did not change Friday, at 287 and 136, respectively. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, rose by three, to 299.

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell slightly, to 166, after four consecutive days of increases. The most recent state data showed about 8% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 7.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had three open general care beds and five available ICU beds; Sanford Health had four staffed inpatient beds available but no ICU beds. Total hospitalizations during the 23-month pandemic total 7,277.

Court impacts

The presiding judge of the South Central Judicial District has issued an order that expands the use of remote court proceedings as COVID-19 cases rise.

Bismarck-based Judge Bruce Romanick in an order signed Wednesday said most court proceedings will be held by "reliable electronic means" until further notice. Defendants in custody will not be transported to the courthouse. A defendant can request an in-person hearing, but moving prisoners “is difficult and can result in (virus-related) isolation for the defendant,” the judge said.

Jury trials will continue in the district under social distancing guidelines. Jurors must wear face masks in the courtroom and in juror holding areas.

"The Court had returned to in person hearings for court trials," Romanick wrote. "Due to the continued need for additional courtrooms for jury trials (due to social distancing) and to reduce persons entering the courthouse, the Court finds the need to return to remote hearings for a vast majority of cases."

Judges in the district will review the procedures monthly, Romanick said.

In Fargo, East Central Judicial District Presiding Judge John Irby has issued an order suspending jury trials through Feb. 25 due to the COVID-19 spike.

"The prevalence of the Omicron variant in Cass County is creating stress on the Court systems, including the Clerk’s office, the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Cass County Jail," Irby wrote. "The Cass County Jail is currently in lock-down due to infections at the jail."

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation earlier this week said inmate cases at state facilities are rising despite a high vaccination rate. Officials have suspended visitation at several lockups including the State Penitentiary and the Missouri River Correctional Center, both in Bismarck.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.7% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 57.8%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 45.7% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency this month also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 14.8% of state residents in that age group have received a third dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.