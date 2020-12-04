North Dakota active COVID-19 cases continue to drop

"Our goal is to keep our patients off ventilators while keeping them as comfortable as possible," Hospital Medicine and Critical Care Director Dr. J'Patrick Fahn said.

President Kurt Schley said the hospital's critical care team is the first in the state to offer respiratory helmets.

More information

A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.

All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.

The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.