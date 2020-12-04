North Dakota active COVID-19 cases continue to drop

The North Dakota Department of Health reported 852 new active cases of COVID-19 Friday along with 12 new deaths.
There are currently 5,307 active cases in the state, down 154 from Thursday. The Department of Health also reported 986 new recoveries. The number of people who have recovered stands at 75,653.
Cass County reported 216 new cases, Burleigh reported 133, Ward and Stark reported 67 each, Grand Forks reported 46 and Morton reported 39.
The 12 deaths bring the total number of people who have died to 989. The deaths include three people from Renville County, three from Ward, and one each from Burleigh, Cass, Emmons, Foster, Mercer and Sargent counties.
Eighteen new hospitalizations were reported for a total of 324.
The department also reported 11,245 tests processed Thursday, with the total number of tests processed now at 1,175,440.
Hospital announces new COVID tool
CHI St. Alexius will use respiratory helmets to treat COVID-19 patients, the hospital announced Thursday.
The airtight helmet surrounds a patient's head from the neck up to seal in oxygen. The helmets allow patients who are critically ill to breathe easier, remain conscious and avoid intubation, according to a statement from CHI.
"Our goal is to keep our patients off ventilators while keeping them as comfortable as possible," Hospital Medicine and Critical Care Director Dr. J'Patrick Fahn said.
President Kurt Schley said the hospital's critical care team is the first in the state to offer respiratory helmets.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
