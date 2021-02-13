No new COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday in North Dakota; positivity rate remains low

Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is no longer hosting drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesdays, so it can focus on vaccination clinics.

PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-6 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.

Custer Health is no longer hosting drive-thru testing on Wednesdays at Mandan Union Cemetery, due to a drop in demand. People who want testing are encouraged to go to the Morrison Avenue site in Bismarck.

Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.

