No new COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday in North Dakota; positivity rate remains low

State health officials on Saturday reported no new COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota, and fewer than 100 new cases.
The Health Department calculated a low daily positivity rate of 3%, out of 3,695 tests completed Friday.
Active cases of COVID-19 rose only slightly, to 815. Burleigh County had the most in the state, with 175. There were another 36 in neighboring Morton County.
Since the onset of the pandemic last March, there have been 98,551 confirmed cases in the state, with 96,305 recoveries, 1,431 deaths and 3,828 hospitalizations. Thirty-six COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Saturday, three fewer than on Friday.
The state has processed nearly 1.6 million tests. Nearly 400,000 people in the state have been tested at least once.
Testing this week
Free public COVID-19 testing is available throughout the region. What follows is not a complete list and is subject to change. A more comprehensive list of free testing offered by local public health units can be found at health.nd.gov/covidtesting.
Listed events are open to all ages on a first-come, first-served basis, unless otherwise specified. Listed testing hours could be reduced if supplies run out.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Bismarck State College will not host free COVID-19 testing on Monday, Feb. 15. The next testing will be on Monday, Feb. 22. Testing is open to all BSC students and employees. Those wishing to be tested should sign up for a time slot at https://covidtestingbsc.as.me/schedule.php and preregister at https://testreg.nd.gov/.
Coal Country Community Health Center offers testing. People can call the Hazen clinic at 701-748-2256, the Center clinic at 701-794-8798 or the Killdeer clinic at 701-764-5822.
Emmons County Public Health hosts testing on Mondays by appointment, beginning at 11 a.m. Asymptomatic people should call 701-254-4027, and people with symptoms should call 701-254-4531.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is no longer hosting drive-thru testing at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesdays, so it can focus on vaccination clinics.
PCR and rapid antigen tests are administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-6 p.m., at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck.
Custer Health is no longer hosting drive-thru testing on Wednesdays at Mandan Union Cemetery, due to a drop in demand. People who want testing are encouraged to go to the Morrison Avenue site in Bismarck.
Preregistration for testing events is available at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.