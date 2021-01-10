No new COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota for second straight day

North Dakota health officials on Sunday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for a second consecutive day, and another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The last time the Health Department did not report any deaths for two straight days was Sept. 7-8. The state's pandemic death toll remains at 1,352.

Hospitalizations dropped by four, to 72. That's 76% lower than a month ago.

Officials reported 93 new COVID-19 cases from 3,352 tests handled Saturday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of a relatively low 3.16%.

More than 1.4 million tests have been completed in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, with 94,716 positive cases, 91,465 recoveries and 3,651 hospitalizations.

Active cases statewide on Sunday dropped by 85, to 1,899. The total in Burleigh-Morton counties fell to 284. The last time the regional number was below 300 was in July.

