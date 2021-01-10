No new COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota for second straight day

North Dakota health officials on Sunday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for a second consecutive day, and another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The last time the Health Department did not report any deaths for two straight days was Sept. 7-8. The state's pandemic death toll remains at 1,352.
Hospitalizations dropped by four, to 72. That's 76% lower than a month ago.
Officials reported 93 new COVID-19 cases from 3,352 tests handled Saturday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of a relatively low 3.16%.
More than 1.4 million tests have been completed in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, with 94,716 positive cases, 91,465 recoveries and 3,651 hospitalizations.
Active cases statewide on Sunday dropped by 85, to 1,899. The total in Burleigh-Morton counties fell to 284. The last time the regional number was below 300 was in July.
More information
North Dakota's statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 29. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and https://bit.ly/2Xq34tk.
All North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.