No new COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota for fifth time this month

State health officials Monday reported another decline in active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota and no new coronavirus-related deaths, after a day of limited testing.

Officials handled just 2,194 tests on Sunday, as testing typically slows over the weekend. The state calculated a relatively low positivity rate of 3.63%.

The department reported 69 new cases, raising the pandemic total to 95,934, with 93,173 recoveries, 3,710 hospitalizations and 1,384 deaths. It was the fifth time this month that the state's daily report did not include any new deaths.

Active cases statewide dropped to 1,377; in Burleigh-Morton counties they dropped to 239. Hospitalizations statewide ticked up slightly, to 91.

A statewide mask mandate and enforced business restrictions implemented in mid-November expired at 8 a.m. on Monday. Gov. Doug Burgum announced the move on Friday, citing a sharp drop in COVID-19 numbers, along with the availability of vaccines, rapid tests and new therapeutic treatments.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}