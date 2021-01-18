No new COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota for fifth time this month

State health officials Monday reported another decline in active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota and no new coronavirus-related deaths, after a day of limited testing.
Officials handled just 2,194 tests on Sunday, as testing typically slows over the weekend. The state calculated a relatively low positivity rate of 3.63%.
The department reported 69 new cases, raising the pandemic total to 95,934, with 93,173 recoveries, 3,710 hospitalizations and 1,384 deaths. It was the fifth time this month that the state's daily report did not include any new deaths.
Active cases statewide dropped to 1,377; in Burleigh-Morton counties they dropped to 239. Hospitalizations statewide ticked up slightly, to 91.
A statewide mask mandate and enforced business restrictions implemented in mid-November expired at 8 a.m. on Monday. Gov. Doug Burgum announced the move on Friday, citing a sharp drop in COVID-19 numbers, along with the availability of vaccines, rapid tests and new therapeutic treatments.
Local governments and school districts are still free to enact mandates. No local governments in the Bismarck-Mandan area have a mask mandate that is still in force. Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools both continue to require masks on school grounds. The Legislature also is keeping its mask requirement.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.