No new COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota a 2nd straight day; rapid testing set in Mandan

The public events are scheduled from 3-4 p.m. this Thursday and next Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Mandan Union Cemetery. People should preregister at testreg.nd.gov.

The tests are only for people who do not have symptoms. People with symptoms can get a free rapid test by appointment by calling Custer Health’s Mandan office at 701-667-3370 or toll free at 888-667-3370.

People should approach from the west and enter the site from the northwest corner, where Old Red Trail turns south and becomes Mandan Avenue. Vehicles will travel east into Union Cemetery, and travel around the perimeter before eventually coming into the Mandan Union Cemetery maintenance building, where testing will be conducted. Vehicles will travel out of the cemetery to the south and are asked to leave the area by going south on Mandan Avenue.

