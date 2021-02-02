No new COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota for a 3rd straight day; active cases drop again

State health officials on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for a third straight day.
The Health Department also reported another drop in active COVID-19 cases statewide, to 885 -- a 12% decline over the past week. Active cases are down more than 92% from the reported high of 11,656 on Nov. 11. In Burleigh-Morton counties, they totaled 163 on Tuesday.
The state reported 139 new COVID-19 cases around North Dakota, raising the pandemic total to 97,798, with 95,491 recoveries and 1,422 deaths. Only 72 of those deaths have been recorded since the beginning of the year. The bulk of them -- 1,077, or three-fourths -- were recorded in the last three months of 2020.
There have been 3,789 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic in the state last March. Only 45 of those patients remained in hospitals on Tuesday.
Health officials calculated a daily positivity rate of 3.36% from 5,047 tests handled Monday.
North Dakota has seen a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rate over the past 2 ½ months, amid a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions that have since been lifted, a drop in testing, the availability of new therapeutic treatments and the beginning of vaccinations.
Vaccine update
North Dakota had received 112,525 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday and administered 107,522 doses, or nearly 96%, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. Nearly 15,500 doses had been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties.
Vaccinations in the state began Dec. 14. Both vaccines require two doses, weeks apart. Just under 10% of North Dakotans age 16 and older had received their first dose as of Monday; 3.7% had received their second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.
North Dakota's rate of total doses administered as of Monday -- 13,054 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking site. Only Alaska, West Virginia and New Mexico are higher.
Rapid tests
The Health Department this week is once again offering PCR and rapid antigen tests at the strip mall at 2805 Morrison Ave., Suite A, in Bismarck. Tests will be administered Tuesday through Saturday, from 12-7 p.m., both for people who have symptoms and those who do not.
The testing is free to the public, and children can be screened if accompanied by a legal guardian. Interested people should preregister at https://testreg.nd.gov/. It speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test. People who previously have been tested for COVID-19 do not need to preregister.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
