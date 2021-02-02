No new COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota for a 3rd straight day; active cases drop again

State health officials on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for a third straight day.

The Health Department also reported another drop in active COVID-19 cases statewide, to 885 -- a 12% decline over the past week. Active cases are down more than 92% from the reported high of 11,656 on Nov. 11. In Burleigh-Morton counties, they totaled 163 on Tuesday.

The state reported 139 new COVID-19 cases around North Dakota, raising the pandemic total to 97,798, with 95,491 recoveries and 1,422 deaths. Only 72 of those deaths have been recorded since the beginning of the year. The bulk of them -- 1,077, or three-fourths -- were recorded in the last three months of 2020.

There have been 3,789 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic in the state last March. Only 45 of those patients remained in hospitals on Tuesday.

Health officials calculated a daily positivity rate of 3.36% from 5,047 tests handled Monday.

North Dakota has seen a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test positivity rate over the past 2 ½ months, amid a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions that have since been lifted, a drop in testing, the availability of new therapeutic treatments and the beginning of vaccinations.