No new COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota a 10th straight day

North Dakota health officials on Monday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for a 10th straight day, a stretch not seen since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
The state's pandemic death toll remains at 1,466, with no deaths reported yet in April and only 17 confirmed for all of March.
The Health Department on Monday reported 76 new COVID-19 cases out of a relatively low 1,055 tests handled Sunday, and calculated a positivity rate of 9.15%. Testing typically drops over the weekend.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 103,714 virus cases confirmed in the state, with 101,143 recoveries and 3,955 hospitalizations. Twenty-nine people remained in a hospital Monday.
More than 431,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota, to about 245,000 people. Two of the three available vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.