No new COVID-19 deaths in North Dakota a 10th straight day

North Dakota health officials on Monday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for a 10th straight day, a stretch not seen since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

The state's pandemic death toll remains at 1,466, with no deaths reported yet in April and only 17 confirmed for all of March.

The Health Department on Monday reported 76 new COVID-19 cases out of a relatively low 1,055 tests handled Sunday, and calculated a positivity rate of 9.15%. Testing typically drops over the weekend.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 103,714 virus cases confirmed in the state, with 101,143 recoveries and 3,955 hospitalizations. Twenty-nine people remained in a hospital Monday.

More than 431,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in North Dakota, to about 245,000 people. Two of the three available vaccines require two doses, weeks apart.

