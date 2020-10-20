No mask mandates planned in Bismarck-Mandan; active COVID-19 cases soar

The health department on Tuesday also reported four new coronavirus-related deaths, raising the state total to 412: two Cass County women in their 80s, a Ramsey County man in his 70s and a Stark County man in his 60s. All had underlying medical conditions, according to the state.

Hospitalizations dropped by eight to 145. There were 245 available staffed inpatient beds plus 20 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota on Tuesday, according to state data. There were eight available staffed beds plus two ICU beds in Bismarck: seven beds and one ICU at CHI St. Alexius Health, and one bed plus one ICU at Sanford Health.

Statewide, there have been 26,392 recoveries and 1,301 hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 274,572 and total tests number 776,039.

Active cases in public schools in Bismarck have risen by 16, to 68, according to the district's coronavirus dashboard, which is updated as of Sunday. The increase was equally spread among students and staff. There were 22 active cases of COVID-19 within Mandan Public Schools as of Friday, a slight drop from the previous week.