No COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota for third straight day

North Dakota's pandemic death toll remained unchanged Monday for a third straight day, a stretch that last happened almost six months ago.

The state Health Department has not reported a coronavirus-related death since Friday. The total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March remains at 1,352. Only 16 have been reported so far this month, after 272 in December and 494 in November.

Deaths have decreased along with active cases and hospitalizations since late November, after the implementation of a statewide mask mandate and business restrictions. Some see those measures as a big factor; others see them as infringements on personal freedom.

Health officials Monday reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 94,830, with 91,597 recoveries and 3,656 hospitalizations. Seventy-four people remained in the hospital Monday, up two from Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases statewide dropped by 18, to 1,881. They rose slightly in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 291.

The state calculated a daily positivity rate on 2,976 tests handled Sunday at 4.59%.

More information