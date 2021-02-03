No COVID-19 deaths reported in North Dakota for 4th straight day

North Dakota's Health Department on Wednesday reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for a fourth straight day and a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations for a third consecutive day.
The last time the state had no reported coronavirus-related deaths over a four-day stretch was in late June. North Dakota's pandemic death toll remained at 1,422 on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations dropped by three, to 42. That's the lowest reported level since early August.
Health officials reported 140 new COVID-19 cases out of 7,231 tests handled Tuesday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 2.38%. Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota last March, there have been 97,936 cases, with 96,601 recoveries and 3,794 hospitalizations.
Active cases statewide rose slightly Wednesday to 913, with 175 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.