New COVID-19 weekly cases declined slightly in North Dakota but ticked up in Burleigh-Morton counties.

The Bismarck-Mandan region still remained at a low risk of coronavirus transmission, as did most of the rest of the state.

The state Department of Health and Human Services' coronavirus dashboard on Friday reported that there were 742 new COVID-19 cases statewide over the previous seven days, down from 818 cases the previous week. There were 157 weekly cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, up from 112.

The state dashboard is meant to reflect the trend of cases, not actual case numbers, since COVID-19 home tests are not required to be reported to the state. It's also meant to show severity of disease.

Forty-eight of North Dakota's 53 counties, including Burleigh and Morton, are at low risk of coronavirus transmission, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The other five counties -- Divide, Grant, Pembina, Rolette and Sheridan -- are at medium risk. No counties are considered high risk. The CDC calculates risk based on COVID-19 case numbers and hospital data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide in the seven-day period totaled 57. The weekly number has fluctuated between 49 and 81 for about three months. Coronavirus patients took up about 3% of occupied inpatient beds and just under 5% of intensive care unit beds in the state over the week.

There have been 285,380 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and 2,459 deaths, up one over the week.

More information

Federal data shows that 69.3% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.9%. The national averages are 79% and 73.3%, respectively.

Nationally, 16.9% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 16%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

A list of free public COVID-19 testing offered in North Dakota can be found at bit.ly/3CJUniI. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are offered. Information on COVID-19 vaccines is at bit.ly/3GFoEjM. General information is at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.