Newsroom Notebook: Volunteering in the time of coronavirus

That might sound horrifically morbid -- but it’s hard not to be morbid in these times. Simply leaving one’s house has become a moral quandary.

My anxiety wasn’t assuaged as I sat in the mostly empty senior center. An employee explained some basic precautions to take, such as not touching anything in any homes we visited, and putting on new latex gloves between stops.

As I began my route, I wondered if my regulars would want to chat a lot about the virus. Being older, I assumed they might be more nervous, but I didn’t find virus talk to necessarily be on the tip of everyone’s tongue.

There were some subtle signs that the world was nervous, of course. In one house I visit that almost always has game shows on, the television was tuned to the news. And on a few doorsteps, it felt like our meal transactions were hastier than usual.

For the most part, however, my meal patrons didn’t seem as fearful of the virus as I expected, though no one I spoke to about it was exactly flippant. Some expressed concern for friends and family that had been laid off, and some said that even though they’re typically housebound, they still felt like they were going a bit stir crazy with fewer visitors and even more restrictions on short outings.