Newsroom Notebook: Volunteering in the time of coronavirus

The nearly empty parking lot didn’t seem that strange. The hand sanitizer and gloves offered as I walked through the door were expected.
No -- the thing that really bothered me when I arrived at my morning volunteer shift at the Bismarck Senior Center was a plain, bold-faced sign announcing that Caramel Roll Wednesdays were suspended until further notice. The whole week had been difficult, and the idea that our city’s seniors were not able to have the simple pleasure of Caramel Roll Wednesdays seemed heartbreakingly sad in that moment. Life really had changed while I had been dutifully self-isolating.
I was nervous to go to this shift, my first as a home meal delivery driver since the new coronavirus had really taken hold across the country, causing everyday life to change for all Americans. On the one hand, I knew that the people I deliver meals to already have mobility issues, and this service was more important now than ever. On the other, I had to visit several homes of people who are vulnerable to the virus and I was already imagining the guilt I might feel if I found out someone on my route had contracted it.
“Could it have been me?”
I pictured myself agonizing over this question, cursing myself for an extra grocery run, wondering, like a guard who had been part of a firing squad, “Did I shoot the fatal bullet?”
That might sound horrifically morbid -- but it’s hard not to be morbid in these times. Simply leaving one’s house has become a moral quandary.
My anxiety wasn’t assuaged as I sat in the mostly empty senior center. An employee explained some basic precautions to take, such as not touching anything in any homes we visited, and putting on new latex gloves between stops.
As I began my route, I wondered if my regulars would want to chat a lot about the virus. Being older, I assumed they might be more nervous, but I didn’t find virus talk to necessarily be on the tip of everyone’s tongue.
There were some subtle signs that the world was nervous, of course. In one house I visit that almost always has game shows on, the television was tuned to the news. And on a few doorsteps, it felt like our meal transactions were hastier than usual.
For the most part, however, my meal patrons didn’t seem as fearful of the virus as I expected, though no one I spoke to about it was exactly flippant. Some expressed concern for friends and family that had been laid off, and some said that even though they’re typically housebound, they still felt like they were going a bit stir crazy with fewer visitors and even more restrictions on short outings.
I do wonder if my patrons seem less panicked about the pandemic than I am because they’ve simply seen more than me. They’ve been around for wars and economic crises that I haven’t. I don’t remember 9/11. In the last economic recession, I was a privileged sixth-grader that was only dimly aware of the national financial crisis unfolding outside my suburban bubble.
This might be the first time I’ve lucidly lived through a history-shaping event, but it’s not their first rodeo. I was heartened that so many on my route still let me stay a minute and chat.
Driving this route was the first time in four days that I had left the house for anything other than work. While it’s important to follow all federal recommendations, wash your hands and distance yourself from others, I felt much less anxious about leaving the house after volunteering, though right now, even just walking out the front door feels like it warrants an intense cost/benefit analysis.
The pandemic has caused me to meditate on what we owe one another. How out of my own way do I need to go to mitigate risk for others? I’ve been walking around feeling as though a single decision could kill someone. Maybe, according to scientific models, this is rational. But dwelling on it isn't healthy, either. In times like these, what we truly owe one another is our best.
It’s hard enough to be away from friends, family and even co-workers in this time, but we must remember also not to fear one another. Maybe when I deliver meals at my next shift, our precautions will be much higher, leaving meals on doorsteps or wearing more protective equipment. I hope that I’m still able to get a nice word in at each house, even if it’s between a screen door, a face mask and 6 feet of driveway.
There have been many new sign-ups for the meal delivery program, according to Senior Center Director Renee Kipp -- as many as five or six new homes a day. Kipp said that so far, the program has been able to run as it normally would. Though the Senior Center is no longer a bustling social hub, its staff are still working hard to keep up grab n’ go meal service, delivering it directly to patrons’ cars.
If you are over 60 years of age and in need of meals, you can contact the Burleigh County Senior Adults Program at 701-255-4648.
When this is all over, I hope to be able to spend more time volunteering in addition to my driving shifts. Things will be hard for everyone, even with no new virus cases, and I look forward to being able to help without a nagging sense of guilt for breathing the same air as others.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.