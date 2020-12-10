Newsroom Notebook: A camping trip, a cancer diagnosis and a prayer with strangers

The sunlight caught my eye as it glinted off a sign alongside the highway last weekend.

I was in southwestern North Dakota en route to a campground when I turned my head and saw the words, “Need a prayer? Stop here!”

The homemade sign piqued my interest. I’m a sucker for roadside attractions, so I hit the brakes, made a U-turn and parked at the spot off N.D. Highway 49 about 5 miles north of the state line, in the middle of the prairie between New Leipzig and Lemmon, South Dakota.

I’m not very religious. I don’t pray as often as my grandma, a former nun, would wish if she were alive. But I have prayed more than ever in 2020, both for the world and for my mom.

My mom is my best friend. She lives in Seattle so I don’t see her often, but I call to chat at least once a day. On one of our calls this past summer, she told me she has breast cancer.

In any other year, I’d have hopped on a plane the next day. I’d have sat through her first chemotherapy appointment to keep her company while the doctors pumped chemicals through her veins. The drugs have drained her energy, made her terribly ill and zapped away her immune system.