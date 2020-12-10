Newsroom Notebook: A camping trip, a cancer diagnosis and a prayer with strangers

The sunlight caught my eye as it glinted off a sign alongside the highway last weekend.
I was in southwestern North Dakota en route to a campground when I turned my head and saw the words, “Need a prayer? Stop here!”
The homemade sign piqued my interest. I’m a sucker for roadside attractions, so I hit the brakes, made a U-turn and parked at the spot off N.D. Highway 49 about 5 miles north of the state line, in the middle of the prairie between New Leipzig and Lemmon, South Dakota.
I’m not very religious. I don’t pray as often as my grandma, a former nun, would wish if she were alive. But I have prayed more than ever in 2020, both for the world and for my mom.
My mom is my best friend. She lives in Seattle so I don’t see her often, but I call to chat at least once a day. On one of our calls this past summer, she told me she has breast cancer.
In any other year, I’d have hopped on a plane the next day. I’d have sat through her first chemotherapy appointment to keep her company while the doctors pumped chemicals through her veins. The drugs have drained her energy, made her terribly ill and zapped away her immune system.
My mom will undergo a double mastectomy on Friday. What I want most this week is to fly to Seattle so that I can visit, drive her to the hospital and give her a hug before she's wheeled into the operating room. But If I were to contract the coronavirus and inadvertently give it to her, she might die. So I stay put and hope the vaccines come soon, bringing an end to the pandemic and the distance I must maintain from my family.
Last weekend, I did as I've often done since her diagnosis -- I went camping in the Badlands to find a calm spot to process everything. I don't yet know if my mom is healing or dying, but spending time wandering the buttes has given me something to do other than sit and fall to pieces.
My mom was on my mind when I spotted the sign next to the highway. I opened the mailbox attached to one of its posts and found several blank cards for people to make prayer requests. I felt a little silly but I thought, my mom can use all the prayers she can get, picked up a pen and began to write.
Fast forward to Monday, when I dialed the number listed inside the mailbox. I was just so curious about the sign. Who put it up? When? How many requests do they get?
A woman named Vandra Peterson answered, and she could not have been kinder. She told me her husband, Dennis, tries to check the mailbox every day to see if someone new has made a request. They've received about a half dozen during the latter half of 2020.
Like mine, some requests left in the mailbox have had to do with health. Others are vague, asking simply for prayers for the writer’s family.
“We usually try to pray for them for about a week,” Vandra said. “We haven’t ever had very many, so sometimes we pray for them for a month.”
Dennis began working on the sign last spring, attaching steel siding to a frame and anchoring it in concrete. He fashioned a cross out of PVC pipe and affixed it to the top.
The Petersons live a little farther down the highway, and sometimes they cross paths with the people who make requests.
“They have stopped and had something on their mind, and we’ve had a chance to pray with quite a few of them,” Dennis said. “It just seems like there are an awful lot of people who are struggling not only because of the coronavirus but just the chaotic conditions of our world.”
The couple held an event next to the sign in September, drawing 60 people to the site across the highway from Dennis’s grandfather’s house where their church, the local Church of God, first formed in 1929. From bankers to farmers, various community members led prayers for the nation, for the Dakotas, for police and first responders and for those affected by the pandemic.
“People brought their old folding chairs,” Vandra said. “We set a big trailer up and people who were praying stood on that. We had some singing, and we invited the community to come.”
Vandra hadn't yet seen my request when we spoke on Monday, but I told her about my mom and the upcoming surgery.
Before we hung up, she asked, “May I have a prayer with you right now?”
“Sure,” I replied a little tentatively, not really sure how to respond or what to do. I bowed my head in the empty office next to the newsroom where I’d decided to make this call.
Vandra prayed for me, for my mom, for my dad and for the doctors performing the surgery. At the end, we both said “amen” and then our goodbyes.
I had a similar experience later in the day talking to Dennis, who asked to pray for my mom before we got off the phone.
I hope reading this gives my mom something to smile about as she heads to the hospital. She'll have a few prayers coming her way from North Dakota, including my own: for the chance to give her that long-overdue hug in 2021.
Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.
