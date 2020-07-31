Newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Dakota set a new daily high

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State health officials on Friday reported 168 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, a new daily high.

The previous record was 160 reported on July 22. The batch reported Friday by the state Department of Health increased the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 6,469, with 5,289 recoveries and 103 deaths. Forty-seven people remained in the hospital, up four from the previous day.

Records are based on daily data reported by the state. Health department officials often revise the numbers later as they receive new information, and they reflect the revisions on their website.

The 168 new cases were in 29 counties, including 38 cases in Burleigh and eight in Morton. Active cases rose by one in both counties, to 280 in Burleigh and 73 in Morton. Burleigh continues to lead the state, and Morton is third. Active cases statewide rose by 60, to 1,077.

State and local officials this week announced they are forming a task force to address a steep rise in cases in the Bismarck-Mandan region in July tied the reopening of the economy and an increase in testing. A free public drive-thru testing event was being held in Bismarck on Friday, and events are planned next week in Bismarck, Mandan, Carson and Steele.