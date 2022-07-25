New type of COVID-19 vaccine to be available in North Dakota later this week

Doses of a new type of COVID-19 vaccine health officials say uses more traditional technology that might be more acceptable to vaccine holdouts will be available to nonvaccinated North Dakota residents starting later this week.

The state Health Department on Monday said it has received 7,800 doses of the Novavax vaccine. Health care providers in the state are educating staff and updating protocols.

Novavax uses protein-based technology that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says has been used for more than 30 years in the U.S., including in vaccines for influenza, hepatitis B and whooping cough.

Some people who have hesitated to get the previously available Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccines have cited unease with how quickly those vaccines were developed.

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 66.9% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 60.5%. The national averages are 77% and 71.4%, respectively. Only 11 states have a lower COVID-19 vaccination percentage for adults.

“If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Americans who have been vaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said last week as the agency endorsed Novavax, clearing the way for its use.

The vaccine is available only for adults. Like the other vaccines, it comes in a two-dose series. The shots are administered three weeks apart.

North Dakota's Health Department is encouraging residents who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19 to talk with their doctor about Novavax.

“COVID-19 vaccines are an important tool for preventing serious outcomes, including hospitalization and death, due to COVID-19," North Dakota Immunization Director Molly Howell said in a statement.

Reactions to Novavax in clinical studies were mild, with pain at the injection site the most common, according to the Health Department and the CDC. Federal regulators did warn about the possibility of a rare risk -- heart inflammation -- that also has been seen with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, mostly in teen boys or young men, according to The Associated Press.

Novavax is not authorized for use as a booster dose or as an additional dose for immunocompromised people. Howell urged North Dakotans who are vaccinated but not yet boosted to consider getting a booster dose of one of the other vaccines to protect themselves from severe illness.

The CDC noted that COVID-19 cases are on the rise again across the country.

North Dakota's most recent COVID-19 statistics, released Friday, show that the number of weekly confirmed cases has nearly doubled from two months ago, pushed by highly contagious mutations of the omicron variant of the virus. Two-thirds of North Dakota's 53 counties are now considered to have either a medium or high coronavirus transmission risk, when just a few months ago nearly all counties were considered to be at low risk. Burleigh and Morton counties both remain in the high risk category.

However, the severity of disease remains low in the state, with weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations numbering only in the dozens and virus-related deaths averaging fewer than four per week over the past four months.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.